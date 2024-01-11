Construction zones

Thanks to the state Legislature for finally allowing speed cameras in highway work zones. Thanks, also, to the Highway Police (as many as five at a time) for using this tool to ticket and slow down drivers through the I-30 construction.

Thanks also to Johnson Brothers (the contractor) for helping enrich the coffers of Saline County through the paying of these fines as they slowly complete this project.

When the project is finished, there will be many thankful Saline County residents and through travelers, if only it could be tomorrow ...

HV HILL

Benton

Race card's overused

John Brummett's hate-filled opinion column on Sunday trashing Gov. Sarah Sanders' voucher program was a poor attempt at playing the overused race card. I believe comparing the racist school systems in the 1950s, which intentionally kept African Americans out of the schools, with the governor's 2023 program to include all people of color in a statewide voucher system to improve educational opportunity was a major stretch.

Brummett argues that the only way to keep people from wanting a good education away from the failed public school is to fix the public school by "helping them up." Can you get a little more detailed, John? No, you can't ... or won't. But people who want out of the public schools can tell you: 1. There is no pressure on the failing public school to get better. 2. The public schools have a monopoly on the system with no threat from competition. 3. There is no interest in offering a safer environment and accountability to parents. 4. People are tired of expecting all they can get out of a failed school is emotional attachment, to use Brummett's words.

John, write a column detailing the ways of improving places who teach kids without an "education ethic." While you are figuring out how to be truthful on methods for keeping kids who want to learn from leaving failed schools, parents will "vote with their feet" and move to a private or other public school, John Brummett's race card notwithstanding.

To the public school administrators: Fix the system. Make us not want to leave. Buck the teachers' union. Teach pride in our country. Then call us.

DON CURDIE

Little Rock

A timeline of Jan. 6

If your readership was a classroom, I'd say that your timeline of the actions of the Jan. 6 Arkansas defendants should be required reading as it reveals as much about others as it does those few defendants.

JERRY BURCHFIELD

Little Rock