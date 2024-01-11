Limmer to Sr. Bowl; Green to Okla. State





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas center Beaux Limmer is headed for a premier all-star game and the Razorbacks are set to face another of their high-profile transfer players in 2024.

The Senior Bowl announced Wednesday that Limmer had accepted an invitation to play in the game on Feb. 3 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

Former Arkansas tailback AJ Green also announced Wednesday he would be transferring to Oklahoma State. He had recently backed away from his commitment to signing with home-town Tulsa after leaving the Razorbacks after the season.

Arkansas is scheduled to play Oklahoma State on the road on Sept. 7.

There were multiple moves involving ex-Razorbacks as the start of spring semesters move closer at schools around the country.

Taurean Carter, a defensive tackle who spent his first four seasons with the Razorbacks, announced on social media he was de-committing from SMU after announcing his plan to go with the Mustangs late last week.

In other portal news, On3Sports reported receiver Bryce Stephens had taken his name out of the NCAA Transfer Portal one month after entering it.

Stephens had 12 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown during his first three seasons, as well as a key punt return touchdown in a win over Missouri State in 2022. However, he was surpassed by Isaiah Sategna for the return specialist position in 2023, played only sparingly and did not catch a pass.





