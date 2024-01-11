Former CNN anchor Don Lemon announced Tuesday he will return with a three-times-a-week podcast on X, the social media platform owned by Musk. X, formerly known as Twitter, is paying for the rights to get the podcast, called "The Don Lemon Show," first. It will be made available to other digital platforms after it premieres on X. Lemon will join a growing group of news hosts who are using the notoriety they gained on TV to launch their own digital programs where they can have greater freedom to speak their minds. His podcast will launch in February. Lemon had a mostly successful 17-year run at CNN, where he became more of a commentator in the later part of his tenure. The network scored the best ratings in its history in 2020 when he held the 10 p.m. time period. A critic of former President Donald Trump, Lemon was moved out of his prime-time role in 2022 and onto a new ensemble morning program after being a solo act for years. Lemon's tenure on the program was short-lived and the ax fell last April.

"Little Mermaid" star Halle Bailey announced the birth of her first child with boyfriend and YouTube creator DDG in an Instagram post shared Saturday. "even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo," Bailey captioned the photo of her holding her baby's hand as the child wore a gold bracelet that reads "HALO." She continued, "the world is desperate to know you." The 23-year-old singer first sparked pregnancy speculation in September at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, where she and sister Chloe Bailey served as presenters. Sources told Page Six that the singer-actor "stayed away from the pink carpet so she would not be photographed." "When she was inside, she was very mindful in the way she gave hugs, and who she gave them to," Page Six reported. Bailey welcomed her child more than a year after she and DDG, 26, officially became a couple in 2022. "I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them," she told Essence in August 2022. "He was one of them." The "Do It" artist said her relationship with DDG began with a couple of private messages.