NEWS IN BRIEF: UAW moves to expand in South

UAW moves to expand in South

The United Auto Workers pressed forward in its effort to unionize auto factories in the South by announcing that 30% of Mercedes workers at an Alabama factory have signed cards endorsing unionization.

The 30-year-old Tuscaloosa plant is the second to reach that milestone in recent weeks, joining a Volkswagen factory in Chattanooga, Tenn., that the union is also attempting to organize. The UAW is targeting a dozen companies’ U.S. factories, including Tesla, Honda and Toyota.

The UAW’s effort to unionize more than a dozen factories in southern states comes after the UAW won record raises and other perks in new contracts with Ford, General Motors and Jeep-maker Stellantis. Those companies operate largely in the industrial Midwest, which has long been the union’s stronghold.

Mercedes didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. In a video announcing the milestone, the union said over 1,500 workers at the factory have signed the cards, which are typically the first step workers take when trying to form a union.

— The Washington Post

U.S. tops rivals in natural gas exports

The U.S. has become the world’s biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas for the first time, with 2023 shipments overtaking leading suppliers Australia and Qatar.

The U.S. exported 100.5 million tons of liquefied natural gas in 2023, a record for the country, according to data through Dec. 31 compiled by Bloomberg. The expanded output was because of last year’s restart of Freeport LNG in Texas, which had been shuttered for months after a June 2022 fire and explosion.

Qatar, the top liquefied natural gas supplier in 2022, saw its volumes shrink, with a 1.9% decline dropping the nation into third spot for shipments of the pressurized fuel. Australia ranked second, with exports that were little changed from 2022.

This year, two new liquefied natural gas projects in the U.S. are set to start production: Venture Global LNG Inc.’s Plaquemines facility in Louisiana and Golden Pass in Texas, a joint venture between Exxon Mobil Corp. and QatarEnergy. At full capacity, the two projects would add another 38 million tons a year from the United States.

— Bloomberg News (WPNS)

State index finishes the day at 920.49

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 920.49, down 0.30 points.

“Stocks rallied in afternoon trading as investors gained confidence that December CPI data due to report [this] morning would reflect a moderation in inflation,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

