FOOTBALL

Bears stick with coach

The Chicago Bears are sticking with Coach Matt Eberflus in 2024 after the team showed improvement over the second half of the season. There will, however, be big changes to his staff. The Bears fired most of their offensive assistants Wednesday, including coordinator Luke Getsy after two seasons. Quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, running backs coach Omar Young and assistant tight ends coach Tim Zetts were also let go. The Bears won five of seven late in the season behind an improved defense following a poor start and finished with a 7-10 record after having a league-worst 3-14 mark in 2022. At 10-24, Eberflus has the third-worst record in the history of the Bears. Only John Fox (14-34 from 2015-17) and Abe Gibron (11-30-1 from 1972-74) have a worse record. The Bears enter the offseason with the No. 1 pick in the draft for the second year in a row. They have a chance to grab a potential franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams or Drake Maye if they decide to move on from Justin Fields after three seasons.

Giants release DC

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and the New York Giants have parted ways after Coach Brian Daboll fired two of his most trusted assistant coaches. The Giants, coming off a disappointing 6-11 season, announced the separation Wednesday after more than a day of talks on how to work around the final year of Martindale's contract. He was supposed to earn around $3 million in 2024. No details of the split were released. There were reports that Martindale, 60, had submitted his resignation Monday after the dismissals of outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins and defensive assistant Kevin Wilkins, brothers whom Martindale worked with in Baltimore. But Martindale never submitted a resignation, according to General Manager Joe Schoen. Daboll fired special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson on Monday morning and the Wilkins brothers in the afternoon meeting with the defensive coaches. Running backs coach Jeff Nixon has left to become the offensive coordinator at Syracuse.

2 more Huskies leave

Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan and standout left tackle Troy Fautanu both announced their plans to declare for the NFL Draft on Wednesday. The pair join wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk as the players to declare for the draft after the second-ranked Huskies lost to Michigan in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night. McMillan suffered a leg injury during Washington's Week 3 win at Michigan State and played only sparingly until late in the season. McMillan missed four games and had just a few snaps in four others before getting back into a more regular rotation in a win over Washington State. He finished the season with 45 catches for 559 yards and 5 touchdowns after having 79 receptions for 1,098 yards and 9 TDs in the 2022 season. Fautanu was regarded as one of the best offensive tackles in the country and part of the unit that won the Joe Moore Award as the best offensive line in the country. He was a third-team AP All-American and first-team all-Pac-12 selection.

BASKETBALL

Leonard signs new deal

The Los Angeles Clippers have signed two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to a contract extension, the team said Wednesday. The team did not reveal the worth or length of the deal. Leonard was in the third year of a four-year deal he signed in 2021 that calls for him to earn a base salary of $45,640,084 this season. He had a player option for next season at $48,787,676. Leonard is averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season. He is a five-time All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

HORSE RACING

Derby purse increases

The Kentucky Derby purse has been raised to $5 million for the 150th edition in May. The increase of $2 million was announced Wednesday by Churchill Downs. The 1 1/4-mile race will be May 4. This year's winner will receive $3.1 million. The runner-up will earn $1 million; third is worth $500,000; fourth is $250,000; and fifth is $150,000. Previously, the Derby purse had been $3 million since 2019. It was $2 million from 2005-18 and $1 million from 1996-2004. By comparison, the Breeders' Cup Classic purse is $6 million, with $3.12 million to the winner. Also getting a boost is the Kentucky Oaks for 3-year-old fillies run on Derby eve. Its purse will be $1.5 million, a $250,000 increase.

MOTOR SPORTS

Haas F1 fires Steiner

Guenther Steiner, the first employee hired by Haas F1 and one of the stars of the Netflix docuseries on Formula One, has not been retained as team principal after a decade with the series' only American team. Gene Haas, the American owner of the team, made the announcement Wednesday and said director of engineering Ayao Komatsu, who started with Haas as chief race engineer in its 2016 debut season, will now oversee the competition elements as team principal. Haas said Komatsu will be responsible for overall strategy and on-track performance. Haas also plans to hire a European-based chief operating officer to manage non-competition matters from the team factory in Banbury, England. In a statement Haas thanked Steiner "for all his hard work over the past decade" but was short of praise for the man who built the Haas F1 team. Haas has never won an race or scored a podium finish since making its F1 debut in 2016. Steiner has been based in North Carolina, where he moved in 2006 to build Red Bull's entry in NASCAR. Steiner left Red Bull in 2008 but remained in Mooresville and founded FibreWorks Composites, a carbon-composites design and manufacturing company that specializes in racecar development. When Haas made its F1 debut in 2016, Steiner guided the two-car team to an eighth-place finish in the constructor standings with a total of 29 points -- the most of any new team in this millennium. Haas upped its total points to 47 in 2017 and again finished eighth in the constructor standings.