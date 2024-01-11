Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 11, 1924

The Ku Klux Klan was built on wrong principles, according to Jack Walton, ousted governor of Oklahoma, who was in Little Rock yesterday, and "being like a house built on the sands it is sure to fall to pieces. It is a bar to religious freedom, and it stirs up racial hatred," said former Governor Walton, "and it cannot endure in free America." Former Governor Walton stopped over yesterday en route to his home in Oklahoma after having attended a meeting of the National Association of American Freeman, of which he was elected president, at Monroe, La. He said this is an organization to fight the Klan, and that its membership is growing rapidly in several states.

50 years ago

Jan. 11, 1974

SPRINGDALE -- Four men were arrested Wednesday in Northwest Arkansas and charged with stealing 20,000 pounds -- 10 tons -- of frozen food products from Tyson Foods, Inc. here, December 31 through January 3, the Little Rock office of the FBI said Thursday. ... The FBI said the four men allegedly stole a tractor and trailer the night of December 31. The tractor-trailer, which was leased to Tyson and parked beside a Tyson plant, was scheduled to transport 30,000 pounds of frozen, processed poultry and corn dogs to points in Missouri and Minnesota.

25 years ago

Jan. 11, 1999

EL DORADO -- Employees in all departments of the ConAgra Poultry Co. were back at work less than a week after a fire that caused more than $5 million in damage and destroyed about 20% of the plant. Plant manager Don Wales said he will meet with engineers to discuss rebuilding. "We are planning to rebuild at the same site, with the same square footage," Wales said. Workers returned Monday. Wales said fire officials and the insurance adjuster are still not certain about the cause of the Dec. 29 fire. "There wasn't enough left to find out what it [the fire] was from," said El Dorado Fire Marshal James Davis. ... The fire began about 9:15 p.m. and firefighters battled the blaze well into the next morning. Roads were blocked for more than 20 hours.

10 years ago

Jan. 11, 2014

Lt. Gov. Mark Darr said Friday night that he's resigning, his exit effective Feb. 1. Darr, a Springdale Republican, tendered his resignation three days after he rejected calls by Democratic Gov. Mike Beebe, the state's congressional delegation, and several Democratic and Republican candidates for statewide office to quit his $41,896-a-year state job. Pressure on Darr to resign began after he agreed Dec. 30 to pay an $11,000 fine to the state Ethics Commission for 11 violations of state ethics laws and regulations, including the personal use of more than $31,000 in campaign funds. ... Darr explained in a news release that "it has been my desire to share the facts and I feel this has been accomplished. I have been honest, forthright and acted with integrity. I made mistakes, but not one with malicious intent," he said.