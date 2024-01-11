Outdoors calendar

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, please email information on events to bhendricks@adgnewsroom.com. Event information should include the date, the name of the event, the event's location and venue, as well as a contact person, phone number, email address and/or website to provide more information.

JANUARY

12 Harrisburg chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Harrisburg Community Center. Jason Stewart (870) 219-0782 or duckdaddystew@yahoo.com

13 Wheatley chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Brinkley Convention Center. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

13 Camden chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. The River Woods. J.J. Lindsey (870) 833-2154 or jjdixiedog@yahoo.com

13 Cache River chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Joe and Helen Harris Foundation Bldg., Newport. Andy May (870) 503-2985 or drewmay1975@yahoo.com

20 Brookings chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Big Tent at Brookings. Jerrod Kersey (870) 476-2549 or jleekersey@hotmail.com

20 Craighead County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Embassy Suites, Jonesboro. Jeffrey Higgins (870) 821-0505 or jhigginsfarms@gmail.com

20 Holly Grove chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. GreenPoint Ag. Scott Morgan (870) 313-1039 or scottrailcar@hotmail.com

20 Stuttgart chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Grand Prairie Center. Lester Sieber (870) 946-5713 or las72042@yahoo.com

23 Hurricane Lake chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Robins Sanford Grand Hall, Searcy. William Hamill (501) 827-8485 or William.hamill@att.net

25 Black Swamp chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. The Tamale Factory, Gregory. Jason Stewart (870) 208-5967 or Tommie.lindsey@yahoo.com

26 Clarendon chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Executive Hall. Scott Morgan (870) 313-1039 or scottrailcar@hotmail.com

27 Big Lake chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Big Lake Country Club, Manila. Jason Walton (870) 931-5548 or jaywaltons@yahoo.com

27 Lee County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Marianna Civic Center. Drew Flowers (870) 261-5495 or kdflowers87@yahoo.com

27 DeWitt chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Arkansas County Fairgrounds. Angie Henderson (870) 344-0949 or hendersonangie@yahoo.com

FEBRUARY

10 Osceola chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Holthouse Farms. Lee Malone (870) 815-9550 or 9120case@gmail.com

17 Ducks Unlimited AR Delta Region Sponsor Event. Lynn's Landing. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

23-24 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited State Convention. Embassy Suites, Little Rock. Tye Anderson (501) 593-8359 or tanderson@ducks.org

MARCH

2 Grant County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Grant County Expo. Eddie Hicks (870) 941-8530 or ehicks@signode.com

4 Mountain Home chapter of Ducks Unlimited sportsman's night out. Rapp's Barren Brewing Co. Michael Schraeder (870) 421-1432 or michaeldschraeder@gmail.com

9 Searcy chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Rapp's White County Fairgrounds. William Hamill (501) 827-8485 or william.hamill@att.net

28 UAM chapter of Ducks Unlimited dinner banquet. Monticello Country Club. Eli Huddleston (979) 476-1951 or eh044848@uammont.edu

APRIL

4 Maumelle chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Maumelle Event Center. Bobby Henry (501) 551-1552 or rehenry58@yahoo.com

6 Howard/Pike County chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Off The Beaten Track, Nashville. Hanna Clements (870) 557-4532 or hanna.clements@afbic.com