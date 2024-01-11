TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

GIRLS

BAUXITE 62, LONOKE 47 Kennedy Ballard had 27 points and 10 rebounds as Bauxite (4-14, 1-3 4A-5) prevailed at home. Stephanie Rico had 14 points and five steals for the Lady Miners.

BROOKLAND 57, POCAHONTAS 36 Kinley Morris finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for Brookland (18-2, 7-0 4A-2) as it extended its winning streak to five games. Evan Polsgrove had 10 points for the Lady Bearcats.

DES ARC 57, McCRORY 20 Calleigh Skarda and Makenzie Williams both scored 15 points to lead Des Arc (9-7, 5-1 2A-6), which has won six of its previous seven. Kaylee McDonald also had 10 points and five rebounds for the Lady Eagles.

DEWITT 56, LAKE VILLAGE 50 Harley Grammer and A.C. Cox guided DeWitt (56-50, 3-2 3A-8). Grammer, a freshman, had 24 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals, and Cox, a junior, finished with 21 points and seven steals for the Lady Dragons.

EMERSON 61, HERMITAGE 30 Bralee Phillips had 19 points and six assists for Emerson (17-4, 6-0 1A-8), which has won its last 15 games. Layla Tell had 14 points, 8 rebounds and 4 blocks, and Savannah Pyle connected for 13 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists for the Lady Pirates.

FORREST CITY 61, TRUMANN 30 Ayana Watson had 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals for Forrest City (15-5, 5-2 4A-3), winners of five straight games.

FOUKE 66, GENOA CENTRAL 23 Kendall Haworth's 16 points helped keep Fouke (21-0, 5-0 3A-7) undefeated. Kinley Smith ended with 11 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks, and Nailah Zetrenne gathered 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Panthers. Andi Palmer also scored nine for Fouke.

GENTRY 53, HUNTSVILLE 28 Shelby Still had a game-high 19 points to keep Gentry (16-2, 4-1 4A-1) on track. Brynn Cordeiro finished with 12 points for the Lady Pioneers, who are on a five-game win streak.

HAMBURG 47, MONTICELLO 36 Lainey Tippen had 20 points to lift Hamburg (14-3, 2-0 4A-8). Skylar Watkins scored 11 points, and Shenia Gavin chipped in with nine points and nine rebounds for the Lady Lions.

HARRISBURG 56, PIGGOTT 51 Liz Green had 16 points for Harrisburg (13-5, 3-2 3A-3)e. Cassie Carlson scored 10 points and Gabby Nunez added nine for the Lady Hornets.

HEBER SPRINGS 69, LITTLE ROCK HALL 56 Addison Hudspeth had 20 points as Heber Springs (13-6, 4-0 4A-5) stayed perfect in league play. Molly Smith scored 17 points and Lindsay Southerland added 13 for the Lady Panthers.

HELENA-WEST HELENA 60, ROSE BUD 37 Jakyra Jackson (19 points) and Jordyn Gamble (18 points) nearly led Helena-West Helena (6-4, 3-2 3A-6) past the Lady Ramblers by themselves. Zaria Smith tacked on 10 points for the Lady Cougars. Taylor Wilhite was the leading scorer for Rose Bud (1-13, 1-5) with 16 points. Addie Bishop added nine.

IZARD COUNTY 67, CEDAR RIDGE 51 Quinn Johnson's 27 points sparked Izard County (13-5, 5-3 2A-2). Makensie Yancey netted 18 points, while Katie Orf and Olivia Spray had nine each for the Lady Cougars.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 83, eSTEM 24 Whitley Rogers had 17 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists as Little Rock Christian (9-9, 2-2 5A-Central) blasted the Lady Mets. J.B. McNay dropped in 16 points and eight rebounds, and Ella Watson had 12 points for the Lady Warriors. Laura Morris also claimed 11 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists, while Adalyn Calva followed with 9 points, 5 steals and 3 rebounds in the victory.

MANSFIELD 69, HECTOR 21 Kynslee Ward's 22 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals were plenty for Class 2A No. 2 Mansfield (16-0, 4A-0 2A-4). Kaylee Ward had 18 points, 7 rebounds and 6 blocks, and Harlie Fuller added 13 points, 10 assists and 4 steals. Alyson Edwards also had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 3 steals for Mansfield.

MARKED TREE 58, ARMOREL 22 Alesia Rand finished with 16 points, 4 steals and 3 rebounds for Marked Tree (16-2, 4-1 1A-3). Alyssa McGuire and Zyonna Anderson both had 12 points, and Journi Versi compiled 10 points, 12 rebounds and 3 steals for the Lady Indians.

MELBOURNE 61, WALNUT RIDGE 30 Kaylin Caraway scored 18 points for Melbourne (13-6, 6-1 3A-2). Carma Byram and Kylea Morgan each scored 13 points, and Kallie Thornton added nine for the Lady Bearkatz.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 56, SLOAN-HENDRIX 19 A.J. Person hit seven three-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points for Class 2A No. 1 Mount Vernon-Enola (27-0, 9-0 2A-2). Dessie McCarty totaled 11 for the Lady Warhawks.

NORFORK 57, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 35 Maggie Tyrone scored 19 points for Class 1A No. 2 Norfork (20-1, 7-0 1A-2). Liza Shaddy added 18 points and Keely Blanchard had 16. Lilly Stevens and Lainee Gentry each tallied 10 points for West Side Greers Ferry (5-14, 1-5).

PEA RIDGE 57, PRAIRIE GROVE 49 Leah Telgemeier had 21 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists to get Pea Ridge (12-8, 3-2 4A-1) over .500 within the conference. Gracie Davenport had13 points and Makena Ward chipped in with nine points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Blackhawks.

QUITMAN 65, MARSHALL 54 Both Ali Cater and Madilyn Varvil had 15 points to lead Quitman (17-3, 6-2 2A-2). Sara Dixon scored 13 points and Cailyn Sullivan 12. Aubrey Blair kept Marshall (11-9, 4-4) close with 20 points. Makaela Blair added 11 and Anna Ragland 10 for the Lady Bobcats.

RURAL SPECIAL 48, SHIRLEY 44 Kendall Kocher supplied 18 points for Rural Special (8-8, 4-3 1A-2). Rayleigh Turner had 12 points for the Lady Rebels. Addie Overturff paced Shirley (5-9, 3-4) with 14 points. Akayla Rocha chipped in 12.

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 51, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 41 Makenna Taylor and Sierra Carter each scored 13 points as Southside Batesville (7-11, 3-4 4A-3) ended a three-game slide. Lilly Swanson had 10 points for the Lady Southerners.

WONDERVIEW 44, SCRANTON 41 Riley Gottsponer hit for 17 points for Wonderview (14-5, 6-0 1A-4). Kyah Simmons had 14 points and Anna Ford 10.

YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 53, OZARK MOUNTAIN 35 Senior Abby Methvin scored 33 points as Yellville-Summit (10-7, 7-0 2A-1) remained perfect in conference play.

BOYS

CONCORD 68, VIOLA 44 Eli Tate had 17 points for Concord (19-4, 9-0 1A-2). Eric Welch added 16. Seth Worsham and Quade Perryman both had nine points for Viola (11-15, 3-6).

DERMOTT 61, STRONG 49 Rylan Williams and James Burrell both scored 14 points to carry Dermott (12-9, 6-1 1A-8) past the Bulldogs. Lance Hargraves had 13 points and Derrick Clarke had 10.

DES ARC 64, McCRORY 56 Daviyon Bell scored 23 points to get Des Arc (2-9, 2-5 2A-6) back in the win column after suffering six consecutive losses.

DEWITT 55, LAKE VILLAGE 46 Xavier Cox had 28 points to lead DeWitt (6-9, 1-4 3A-8) to its first district victory Braylon Brown added 17 points, 12 rebounds and 5 blocks for the Dragons.

EMERSON 89, HERMITAGE 67 A 37-point game from Tray Griffin spearheaded an impressive outing from Emerson (12-7, 4-2 1A-8). NyJuan Hanson had 20 points and six rebounds, and Eric Burton notched 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates.

IZARD COUNTY 68, CEDAR RIDGE 60 Gabe Spray clocked out with 29 points as Izard County (13-6, 5-3 2A-2) knocked off the Timberwolves for the first time in three tries this season. Jude Everett scored 19 points and Kasen Black had 10.

HELENA-WEST HELENA 64, ROSE BUD 60 Twenty points from Jordan Bailey and 12 points from Treazon Rogers led Helena-West Helena (7-8, 2-3 3A-6). DeTravis Fulton and Devon Green each added eight points for the Cougars. Rose Bud (7-7, 3-3) got 13 points from Bryce Walls and 12 points each from Tanner Rooks and Herschel Hart. Blake Bradley added nine.

HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 59, SHERIDAN 52 Anthony Lambert hit three three-pointers and finished with 15 points for Hot Springs Lakeside (11-7, 2-4 5A-South). Nathan Carter had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Noah Romine added 15 points and eight assists for Sheridan (11-6, 1-4). Addison Reynolds also had 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists for the Yellowjackets.

HUNTSVILLE 60, GENTRY 49 Kobe Ogden had 25 points as Huntsville (14-7, 3-2 4A-1) ended a two-game losing streak.

MANILA 84, GOSNELL 80 Luke Kirk scored 30 points to help Manila (10-11, 4-1 3A-3) outgun the Pirates and win their third in a row. Rex Farmer tallied up 17 points, Carson Baltimore 14 and Byron Kisner 10. Marcus Anderson led Gosnell (6-8, 1-4) with 22 points.

MARIANNA 49, BARTON 44 Dekylon Arnold finished with 19 points, 8 assists and 7 steals as Marianna (9-5, 7-0 2A-6) earned a victory at Barton. Lesean Gamble contributed 10 points and six rebounds for the Trojans, who've won 9 of 10.

MARSHALL 79, QUITMAN 65 Payton Depriest scorched the nets for 58 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter, for Marshall (14-5, 6-2 2A-2). Dylan Tyler added 15 points for the Bobcats. Greyson Ealy scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half for Quitman (6-13, 1-7). Ethan Thurman scored 18 points and Owen Brantley had nine.

MELBOURNE 60, WALNUT RIDGE 54 Brennon Burch's 20 points were tops for Melbourne (9-9, 5-2 3A-2) in its six-point win. Hayden Edwards had 15 points and Tanner Williams added 11 points for the Bearkatz.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 80, LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 59 Jakory Withers had 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists for North Little Rock (12-4, 2-0 6A-Central), ranked No. 5 overall. Robert Griffin had 15 points and six rebounds, and Braylon Frazier tossed in 13 points for the Charging Wildcats. Blake Segars added 12 points and Andre Barnes nine.

SCRANTON 61, WONDERVIEW 39 Lance Carr had 10 points and six rebounds for Wonderview (15-7, 5-1 1A-4), which saw its six-game run snapped by the Rockets.

SHIRLEY 78, RURAL SPECIAL 62 Tyler Spencer put in 37 points for Shirley (9-7, 5-3 1A-2). Will Jackson scored 17 points, and both Tayler Spencer and J.J. Vasquez each tallied nine points for the Blue Devils. Kasen Stevens had 23 points, Cole Linville 16, and Nikho Christinson 12 for Rural Special (8-11, 4-4).

SLOAN-HENDRIX 77, MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 41 Hudson Rorex had 12 of his 23 points in the third quarter of a blowout for Sloan-Hendrix (20-7, 7-2 2A-2). Cade Marshall had 12 points, Dallas Durham 10, and both Corey Sullens and Braxton Wall had nine for the Greyhounds. Brady Coran had 10 points for Mount Vernon-Enola (19-8, 6-3), which had beaten Sloan-Hendrix 57-56 on Nov. 17. Cody Hoover scored nine points for the Warhawks.

WATSON CHAPEL 51, STUTTGART 51 Landon Bryant had 17 points for Stuttgart (4-13, 1-2 4A-8), which has alternated wins and losses in its past five games. Jeremiah Jackson had 15 points for the Ricebirds.

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 64, NORFORK 45 Jacob Carlton had 33 points for West Side Greers Ferry (7-13, 5-3 1A-2). Brooks Hipp added nine points for the Eagles. Isaiah Morris' 16 points and Jackson Davis' nine led Norfork (7-16, 4-6).