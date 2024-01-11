Scott Miller named Siloam Springs police chief, has been interim since August

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The man who has served as interim police chief since August has been chosen to lead the department permanently.

Scott Miller was appointed police chief effective Jan. 1, according to a news release.

"It has been my pleasure to serve the department and citizens of Siloam Springs," Miller said. "Being chosen as the next chief of police is a great privilege to continue my service to the citizens and men and women of the Police Department. I am deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity."

Miller assumes the role after serving as interim chief following former Police Chief Allan Gilbert's transition to city administrator in August. Miller is also the first internal hire for police chief in more than 20 years, according to the release.

"Scott has been an invaluable member of our police force for more than 23 years, demonstrating leadership, dedication and a commitment to the safety and well-being of our community," Gilbert said. "His unwavering professionalism and proven track record make him an excellent choice for this important role."

Miller joined the department in July 2000, starting his law enforcement career as a dispatcher in 1999 at the Grove Police Department in Oklahoma, the release said.

Miller has experience working in various divisions including patrol, criminal investigations, crime suppression unit, SWAT and narcotics. He has earned numerous commendations such as the Morgan's Choice Award from the Morgan Nick Foundation in 2007, according to the release.

Miller is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and holds a degree from the University of Arkansas School of Law Enforcement Supervision. His academic pursuits also include studies at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and the University of Phoenix in criminal justice, the release said.