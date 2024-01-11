Springdale police investigating two shootings that left two people dead, one injured





SPRINGDALE — Springdale police are investigating two shootings that happened this week, leaving two people dead and another injured.

Springdale police said they received a call about gunshots at 3201 Don Tyson Parkway around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found two people with gunshot wounds. One, Charles Owens, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, Sean Rokey, was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Both bodies were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsies.

An initial investigation found Owens and Rokey were acquaintances. The incident is being investigated as a possible murder/suicide. The investigation is continuing.

On Thursday, police were called to 634 N. 40th St. on a disturbance call, where they found one person with a gunshot wound. The person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are interviewing the parties involved to gather more information on the incident. No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.







