HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CAC's Ryan resigns

Central Arkansas Christian in North Little Rock announced Wednesday afternoon that football Coach Ryan Howard has resigned, effective immediately.

"We want to thank Coach Howard for stepping into his first head coaching position and guiding our team to a playoff run," CAC Athletic Director Hayden Cruce said in the statement. "We are grateful for his efforts with our young men, and we wish him success moving forward."

Howard led the Mustangs to a 9-3 record, the 4A-4 Conference championship and the program's first playoff win since 2019 in his first and only season.

Howard joined CAC prior to last season after working on Eli Drinkwitz's staff at Missouri.

-- Sam Lane