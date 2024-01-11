Suspect killed after shooting at state troopers on Interstate 40 in North Little Rock

An unidentified suspect was killed after opening fire on two Arkansas State Police troopers Thursday morning on Interstate 40 in North Little Rock, according to the agency.

The shooting happened at the 161-mile marker near the Galloway exit at approximately 11 a.m.,

The eastbound lanes of I-40 near the Galloway exit are closed as ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division is on the scene investigating the officer-involved shooting, according to the release.

Traffic will be disrupted while the investigation is conducted, the release said. Motorists should use alternate routes and avoid both eastbound and westbound lanes until further notice.

Additional details will be released as they become available.