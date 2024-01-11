Two people die, three hurt in wrecks on Arkansas roads

Two people were killed and three more injured in two wrecks on Arkansas roads Friday, according to preliminary reports from law enforcement agencies.

Melvin Moser, 81, of Sherwood was fatally injured around 7:53 a.m. Friday when the 2018 Ford F-150 he was driving west on East Kiehl Avenue in Sherwood collided with a 2022 Kia Telluride that was stopped at a light, a report from Sherwood police states.

The Kia then struck the rear of a 2018 Toyota RAV4 and collided with a utility pole, while the Toyota hit the rear of a 2023 Toyota Camry.

It was not known why Moser never slowed down, the report states. He was taken to a North Little Rock hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The collision also injured the driver of the Kia, Ashley Pectol, 33, of Sherwood, and an unidentified minor who was a passenger in the Kia, as well as Kimberly Escobedo, 23, of Sherwood, the driver of the RAV4.

An officer investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

James Morgan, 83, of Mountainberg, was killed around 10:06 a.m. Friday when the 2001 Chevrolet TBZ he was driving north on U.S. 71 North near Mountainburg left the road and struck a culvert, going airborne and landing in a ditch, a report from the Arkansas State Police states.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was wet at the time.