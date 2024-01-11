UAM team polls 6th in GAC





RUSSELLVILLE – With spring sports right around the corner, the Great American Conference announced its 2024 softball preseason coaches poll on Tuesday afternoon.

Returning Coach Kyle Lem, alongside the rest of the University of Arkansas at Monticello Cotton Blossoms, were voted to finish sixth overall in the conference.

Coming off a heartbreaking 6-3 loss to rival Southern Arkansas in the quarterfinals of the 2023 GAC tournament, Arkansas-Monticello is ready to kick off the start of a new year.

"We are excited to get back out on the field" said Lem. "We have a great group of senior leaders who have led the way all fall. We feel like we have all the pieces to compete and have a successful season."

With 70 total points, UAM sits three points behind Arkansas Tech and six points ahead of Southern Nazarene. Oklahoma Baptist led the poll as the preseason favorite, with 117 total points and eight first-place votes throughout the conference. Blossom rival Southern Arkansas came in right behind in second with 111 votes and two first-place picks.

Harding was just tabbed third with 110 total points and the remaining two first-place votes.The top five rounded out with Southeastern Oklahoma State in fourth (95 points) and Arkansas Tech in fifth (73 points).

The 2024 Blossom roster is available now at uamsports.com. UAM travels to Hot Springs to open up the season in the annual McGhee/Hawkins Invitational hosted by Ouachita Baptist and Henderson State.

The Blossoms' first game of the tournament is against Northeastern (Okla.) State on Friday, Feb. 2, followed by a second game of the day against Missouri Southern State. The Blossoms will have their home opener at Alvy Early Softball Field on Monday, Feb. 5, against Augustana (S.D.)

All UAM softball games will be live streamed on the official UAM Sports YouTube page. Live stats can be found by clicking the "Live Stats" tab on the right side of the 2024 softball schedule at uamsports.com/sports/softball/schedule.



