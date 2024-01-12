1-car crash kills Eureka Springs man

One man was killed and another injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Arkansas 23 in rural Carroll County, a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police states.

Darin Workman, 55, of Eureka Springs died about 3:30 p.m. when the 1994 Oldsmobile he was a passenger in left the roadway on Arkansas 23 and overturned, coming to a rest on its roof, according to the report.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, Shanea Niblett, 37, also of Eureka Springs, was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville for treatment.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.