11 new bitcoin funds begin trading

NEW YORK -- Nearly a dozen new bitcoin funds began trading in U.S. markets for the first time Thursday, providing increased access to the cryptocurrency for everyday investors.

The new exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, give investors an asset that closely tracks the price of bitcoin.

The Securities and Exchange Commission approved 11 funds from asset managers such as Blackrock, Invesco and Fidelity late Wednesday. The wave of approvals may work in favor of investors as fund managers seek to attract money by competing on fees.

Besides being a win for the fund managers, the approvals are also a win for the cryptocurrency industry, which has needed a victory after nearly two years of turmoil, including the failure of several crypto firms, most notably FTX in November 2022.

The SEC's approval, however, was lukewarm at best. Gary Gensler, the agency's chairman, has repeatedly said cryptocurrencies need more regulation and investor protections.

"Investors should remain cautious about the myriad risks associated with bitcoin and products whose value is tied to crypto," Gensler said.

The regulatory green light had been anticipated for several months, however, and the price of bitcoin has jumped about 70% since October on the belief that bitcoin ETFs will drive up demand for the cryptocurrency.

Some analysts think that ETFs may help stabilize crypto prices by broadening their use and potential audience. But many remain concerned that crypto ETFs will place too much risk and volatility into Americans' retirement accounts.

"The notorious price volatility of bitcoin, as well as its fluctuating values against stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies, could expose mainstream investors to a less familiar spectrum of investment risks," said Yiannis Giokas, senior director of Moody's Analytics.

ETFs are an easy way to invest in something or a group of things, like gold or junk bonds, without having to take possession of those assets. Unlike traditional mutual funds, ETFs trade like stocks, which means they can be bought and sold throughout the day.

Since the inception of bitcoin, anyone wanting to own one would have to buy it. That in turn would mean either having to learn what a cold wallet is or having to open an account at a crypto trading platform like Coinbase or Binance.

A spot bitcoin ETF could open the door to many new investors who don't want to take such extra steps.

The price of bitcoin has already soared in anticipation of the SEC's approval, with bitcoin trading at $47,500 Thursday, up from around $27,000 in mid-October. The price had sunk as low as $16,000 in November of 2022 following the implosion of the crypto exchange FTX.

New bitcoin ETFs will perform like the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD), which allows anyone to invest in gold without having to find someplace to store a bar or having to protect it. It's the same reason some people invest in the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), which lets investors simply buy one thing instead of the more than 1,000 low-quality bonds that make up the index.

The Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) has been in existence since 2021, but it holds futures related to bitcoin, not the cryptocurrency itself. Those prices do not track as closely as a straight-up bitcoin ETF.

The SEC said it gave approval to 11 ETFs, but more are expected to apply for trading in the coming months.

The biggest concern for an investor in one of these ETFs is the notorious volatility in the price of bitcoin.

Despite failing to catch on as a replacement for fiat, or paper, currencies, bitcoin soared near $68,000 in November of 2021. A year later it plunged below $20,000 as investors shunned riskier assets and a series of company blowups and scandals shook faith in the crypto industry.

A hack of the SEC's X account this week, when a fake tweet claimed the ETFs had been approved, sent prices soaring and raised questions about both the ability of scammers to manipulate the market and the SEC's ability to stop them.