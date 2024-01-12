6A-West basketball roundup

GIRLS

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 67, BENTONVILLE WEST 29 Har-Ber went on a 16-0 run to take control in the first quarter and rolled to a conference win at Wildcat Arena. The Lady Wildcats (13-5, 4-1) led 24-10 after the first quarter and 46-14 at halftime. Har-Ber pulled ahead 63-24 going into the fourth quarter. Delaney Roller scored 16 of her game-high 19 points in the first half to lead Har-Ber, while Makenlie Campbell had 15, Jazmine McCarther 11 and Madisen Campbell 10. Ashley Rangel and Chandler Perry each scored eight points to lead West (8-10, 0-5).

BOYS

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 71, BENTONVILLE WEST 42 Courtland Muldrew scored 21 points to lead four Har-Ber players in double figures as the Wildcats rolled past the Wolverines. Muldrew did all of his work in two quarters. He sat out the first quarter and Bentonville West took a 17-15 lead after the first. Muldrew entered the game in the second and scored 10 points as Har-Ber outscored the Wolverines 27-6 to take a 42-23 lead at halftime. Muldrew then had 11 in the third as Bentonville West took a 60-34 lead going into the fourth. Jaxon Conley and Jabarih Washington each had 12 points for Har-Ber (18-1, 5-0), while Hayden Wood had 11. Landon Price led Bentonville West with 14 points with Zahir James scoring 10.

BENTONVILLE 72, SPRINGDALE 70 Jayvn Williams had 19 points to lead four Bentonville players in double figures, and the Tigers held off a Springdale comeback to take a win at Tiger Arena. Williams has the game's first seven points as Bentonville (11-8, 3-2) went on to build a 40-25 halftime cushion and led 55-34 after an Owen Dehrmann putback with 1:35 left in the third quarter. Springdale (10-8, 3-2) pulled within 55-39 to end the third quarter and kept chipping at the Tigers' lead until Tyler Bell's three-pointer at the buzzer provided the final margin. Ma'aiki Dauda added 15 for Bentonville, followed by Elijah Wilhelm with 14 and Dehrmann with 11. Cy Bates paced Springdale with 24, while Brylan Sims added 11 and Holden Plant 10.

FAYETTEVILLE 67, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 43 The Bulldogs (17-2, 5-0 6A-West) bolted out to a 20-5 lead after a quarter and never let the Mavericks (5-12, 2-4) in the game. Fayetteville built a commanding 58-29 after three quarters and cruised to the conference victory to stay atop the league standings. Derrick Hudson scored a game-high 17 point to pace the Bulldogs, which had 11 players score in the game. Southside, which saw its two-game winning streak snapped, was led by Alex Roper with 13 points while Lee Prince added 10.