Arkansas expected to host nice collection of talent

Arkansas is expected to host the first Junior Day of the year with several prospects planning to arrive on Saturday for an inside look at the program.

The Hogs are also expected to host another Junior Day on Jan. 20. Razorback junior quarterback commitment Grayson Wilson of Central Arkansas Christian is planning to visit.

Around 20 prospects are expected to start arriving at 8 am on Saturday and leave around 1 o’clock. Some of the notable recruits are listed below.

2024 prospect:

OL Evan McClure, 6-4, 250 pounds, Bixby, Okla.

Air Force, Akron offers, possible walkon candidate

2025 prospects:

OL Jack Lange, 6-8, 275 pounds, of Eureka, Mo.

On3.com 4-star recruit with Arkansas, Missouri, Michigan and other offers

OL Tate Spray, 6-5, 270 pounds of Centerpoint

Was a standout at the U.S.Army Bowl combine in December

OL Parker Glaze, 6-5, 290 pounds, of Benton

Memphis offer, interest from Arkansas and others.

DE Hudson Ball, 6-2, 240 pounds, of Jenks, Okla.

UNLV offer

DL Brody Whatley, 6-3, 260 pounds, of Monroe, (La.) Neville

On3. com 3-star with Arkansas, Baylor and other offers, visited Hogs for BYU game

Keytrone Green, 5-11, 175 pounds, of Maumelle

Interest from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Florida

RB Chase Garnett, 5-9, 200 pounds, of Argyle, (Texas) Liberty Christian

UTSA offer

DB Bo Mosley, 6-2, 172 pounds, of Russellville

4.47 in the 40, 20 tackles, 6 interceptions, 15 pass breakups as a junior

Ath. Trenton Haygood, 5-9, 160 pounds of Camden Fairview

UT-Martin offer, interest from Arkansas, Arkansas State, Memphis and others

2026 prospects:

DL Anthony Kennedy, 6-6, 250 pounds, of LR Southwest

Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, UNLV offers

OL Evan Goodwin, 6-7, 300 pounds, of Pulaski Academy

Interest from Arkansas, South Carolina, Alabama and others

WR Kamauri Austin, 6-3, 180 pounds, of Bryant

Marshall offer

Ath. Zach Kertis-Jones, 5-9, 180 pounds, of Bryant

Played receiver and returned kicks for Hornets, also participates in track and field