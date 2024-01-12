Arkansas expected to host nice collection of talent

Arkansas is expected to host the first Junior Day of the year with several prospects planning to arrive on Saturday for an inside look at the program.
The Hogs are also expected to host another Junior Day on Jan. 20. Razorback junior quarterback commitment Grayson Wilson of Central Arkansas Christian is planning to visit.
Around 20 prospects are expected to start arriving at 8 am on Saturday and leave around 1 o’clock. Some of the notable recruits are listed below.
2024 prospect:
OL Evan McClure, 6-4, 250 pounds, Bixby, Okla.
Air Force, Akron offers, possible walkon candidate
2025 prospects:
OL Jack Lange, 6-8, 275 pounds, of Eureka, Mo.
On3.com 4-star recruit with Arkansas, Missouri, Michigan and other offers
OL Tate Spray, 6-5, 270 pounds of Centerpoint
Was a standout at the U.S.Army Bowl combine in December
OL Parker Glaze, 6-5, 290 pounds, of Benton
Memphis offer, interest from Arkansas and others.
DE Hudson Ball, 6-2, 240 pounds, of Jenks, Okla.
UNLV offer
DL Brody Whatley, 6-3, 260 pounds, of Monroe, (La.) Neville
On3. com 3-star with Arkansas, Baylor and other offers, visited Hogs for BYU game
Keytrone Green, 5-11, 175 pounds, of Maumelle
Interest from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Florida
RB Chase Garnett, 5-9, 200 pounds, of Argyle, (Texas) Liberty Christian
UTSA offer
DB Bo Mosley, 6-2, 172 pounds, of Russellville
4.47 in the 40, 20 tackles, 6 interceptions, 15 pass breakups as a junior
Ath. Trenton Haygood, 5-9, 160 pounds of Camden Fairview
UT-Martin offer, interest from Arkansas, Arkansas State, Memphis and others
2026 prospects:
DL Anthony Kennedy, 6-6, 250 pounds, of LR Southwest
Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, UNLV offers
OL Evan Goodwin, 6-7, 300 pounds, of Pulaski Academy
Interest from Arkansas, South Carolina, Alabama and others
WR Kamauri Austin, 6-3, 180 pounds, of Bryant
Marshall offer
Ath. Zach Kertis-Jones, 5-9, 180 pounds, of Bryant
Played receiver and returned kicks for Hornets, also participates in track and field