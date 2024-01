Hot Springs, 1915: The Hotel Moody was built to replace one by the same name lost in the great fire of 1913. "Will send you a card of our best hotels and it sure is fine. I wish you could come down and see our town." The Moody on Ouachita Avenue was lost to fire in 1975.

