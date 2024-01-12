Arkansas State Police ID man who was killed after shooting at state troopers

The Arkansas State Police on Friday identified the California man shot and killed by troopers Thursday after he opened fire on them during a traffic stop.

Carlos Rauda, 46, of Long Beach, Calif., died around 11 a.m. Thursday on the shoulder of Interstate 40 near mile marker 161 in North Little Rock, the Friday news release states.

Two state troopers killed Rauda after he shot at them, authorities said. Neither the two troopers nor a North Little Rock officer on the scene were injured by the gunfire.

State police investigators on Friday were still reviewing the incident and will submit the completed case file to a prosecutor to determine if the officers' actions were lawful.