Audit links former Marion district court clerk to $414,000 in misappropriated funds

A former Marion district court clerk was the custodian of misappropriated court funds totaling $414,694 during the period from 2018 through 2022, an Arkansas Legislative Audit staff auditor told state lawmakers on Friday.

Megan Goudy's employment was terminated Dec. 12, 2022, and she was charged on Aug. 21, 2023, with one count of felony theft of property and eight counts of felony forgery, said Tiffany Howton, staff auditor for Arkansas Legislative Audit. Goudy's jury trial is scheduled for late February, she said.

Goudy was hired as deputy court clerk on Jan. 12, 2017, and appointed as district court clerk in November 2017, an audit report shows.

At the request of the 2nd Judicial District prosecuting attorney, Arkansas Legislative Audit reviewed selected financial records and transactions of the City of Marion District Court in Crittenden County, Howton told the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee. The review was primarily for the period from Jan. 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2022.

The city of Marion operates the district court, which processed more than 9,000 cases in 2022, Howton said. While the district judge is a state employee, the other members of the court staff are city employees, she said.

The district court clerk was the sole employee responsible for preparing and making deposits, reviewing and reconciling bank statements, and posting transactions to the financial/court accounting system, Howton said. The district court clerk also was the only employee with access to the safe located in the district court office, she said.

She said Arkansas Legislative Audit's review revealed deficiencies in the city's process to account for court fines, costs and fees. Receipts were not issued for all funds received, funds were not deposited daily, and deposits were not reconciled with receipt reports, Howton said.

The court bank account was not reconciled monthly to Contexte's receipts journal, nor was it reviewed and approved by someone other than the preparer, Howton said. Contexte is the case management system for Arkansas' courts, she said.

Noncompliance with the Arkansas District Court Accounting Law and a lack of segregation of duties and fiscal oversight prevented management from detecting misappropriation of court funds, she said.

Arkansas Legislative Audit staff compared computer and manual receipts to bank deposits, and they determined that court receipts totaling $398,517 were not deposited during the period from 2018 through 2022, Howton said.

In addition, the Arkansas Legislative Audit staff's review of deposit information obtained directly from the bank revealed that unreceipted checks and money orders totaling $16,177 were deposited, she said.

The city has obtained an audit through a private certified public accounting firm since at least 1998 in compliance with Arkansas Code Annotated 10-4-412, Howton said.

The accounting firm issued "a material weakness finding" related to the court in the 2021 audit report, she said.

State Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, asked Crittenden County District Judge Fred Thorne how the misappropriation of the Marion District Court funds got by so long before it was discovered.

Thorne noted that Marion Mayor Tracy Brick took office in 2023 "so she is the one helping fix the problem, so she was not there during this period of time."

As Crittenden County district judge, Marion is one of his six courts, Thorne said. He said he has been the Crittenden County district judge since 2013 and he is retiring at the end of this year.

Thorne said a private certified public accounting firm conducted "a spot audit" of the Marion District Court each year, "so from that standpoint I thought things were going pretty good."

"Each month we have to issue checks to certain entities based on the funds received from the courts," Thorne said. "Up until about February or March of 2022, I was signing the checks to be sent off to the different entities," such as the state of Arkansas, Crittenden County and the city of Marion.

"Probably in March or April, I started questioning why I wasn't getting those checks to sign, and my clerk, who at that time I had full trust in, was telling [me] there was an issue with Contexte and she was trying to resolve that issue," he said. "Unbeknown to me, I didn't know she was not making daily deposits because she was aware that she was supposed to make daily deposits to the accounts. Nobody in the office was telling me otherwise."

Thorne said the court started making some of those payments. But he said he noticed there weren't daily deposits in July of 2022. He and Marion's then-city attorney addressed that issue with the clerk, and "she swore up and down all the money was there. ... She deposited all that money [in the safe] into the bank.

"We told her at that point you need to make daily deposits," he said. "I checked about a week or two later. Of course, she was not making daily deposits."

He said he suspended the clerk in November and terminated her in December.

With the private audits each year and the checks going to the appropriate parties each month, Thorne said he didn't foresee the misappropriation of court funds.

He said he doesn't recall the name of the accounting firm that audited the city.

At the request of Hammer, the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee voted Friday to delay completing its review of the report on the Marion District Court in order to invite this private CPA firm to the committee's meeting in February.

Hammer said he wants the private CPA firm to answer questions about its history of auditing the city of Marion in order to figure out why it took so long for the firm to detect a "material weakness."

After the committee's meeting, Deputy Legislative Auditor Timothy Jones said the certified public accounting firm for the city is Watkins Uiberall PLLC of Memphis.