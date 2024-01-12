Belichick’s tenure with Patriots ends





FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Bill Belichick had a vision of building the kind of sustained championship football team that had rarely been seen in the NFL when he was hired by the New England Patriots.

He walks away feeling like it was a job well done.

The six-time NFL champion agreed to depart as the coach of the Patriots, ending his 24-year tenure as the architect of the most decorated dynasty of the league's Super Bowl era.

"It's with so many fond memories and thoughts that I think about the Patriots," Belichick said Thursday in a media availability with owner Robert Kraft. "I'll always be a Patriot. I look forward to coming back here. But at this time, we're going to move on. And I look forward, excited for the future."

Neither Belichick nor Kraft took questions, though Kraft said during an availability later in the day that the team missing the playoffs in three of the past four seasons factored into wanting to sever their relationship.

"What's gone on here the last three to four years isn't what we want. So we have a responsibility to do what we can to fix it to the best of our ability," Kraft said.

Speaking to reporters from the podium where he had given so many terse, non-responsive postgame recaps, Belichick appeared in a jacket and tie and spoke first, followed by Kraft. The coach even smiled a couple of times -- including when he conceded respect for the media "even though we don't always see eye to eye."

He also thanked the fans for "the sendoffs, the parades, the Sundays." But most of his time was spent thanking the people throughout the organization, especially the more than 1,000 Patriots players he coached.

"Players win games in the NFL," Belichick said. "I've been very, very fortunate to coach some of the greatest players to ever play the game."

Kraft called the relationship a marriage that had required work and had come to an end.

"I'm very proud that our partnership lasted for 24 years," Kraft said. "Bill has taught me a lot over those years, and we had high expectations for what we could achieve together. I think we were the only ones who had those expectations, and I think it's safe to say we exceeded them."

"We did," Belichick agreed.

"Thanks to you," Kraft said.

Belichick, 71, became just the third coach in NFL history to reach 300 career regular-season victories earlier this season, joining Hall of Famers Don Shula and George Halas. With 333 wins including the playoffs, Belichick trails only Shula (347) for the record for victories by a coach.

But the Patriots ended this season 4-13, Belichick's worst record in 29 seasons as an NFL head coach. It supplanted the 5-11 mark he managed in his last year in Cleveland in 1995 and again in his first year in New England in 2000. Including the playoffs, he ends his Patriots tenure with a 333-178 record.

Belichick is expected to resume his pursuit of Shula's record elsewhere. Kraft alluded to that, saying complete closure for their relationship couldn't come "while he's still coaching."

"But I hope when that's all over, we can do something that properly honors him and respects him for what he's done with us," Kraft said.

With his cutoff hoodies and ever-present scowl, Belichick teamed with quarterback Tom Brady to lead the Patriots to 6 Super Bowl victories, 9 AFC titles and 17 division championships in 19 years. During a less successful -- but also tumultuous -- stint with the Cleveland Browns, Belichick earned 37 of his career victories.

It's not immediately clear who Kraft will tap to replace the future Hall of Famer, and he declined to get into particulars out of respect for Thursday's announcement.

Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo won a Super Bowl ring playing under Belichick and has interviewed for multiple head coaching vacancies since becoming a New England assistant in 2019. Mayo turned down a few interviews last offseason before signing a contract extension to remain with the Patriots.

Mike Vrabel, who was fired earlier this week by the Tennessee Titans and won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, is also expected to be a candidate.

Belichick had been grooming offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to replace him before McDaniels left following the 2021 season to become the coach of the Raiders. He has since been fired by Las Vegas.

The six Super Bowl wins tie Belichick with pre-merger mentors Halas and Curly Lambeau for the most NFL championships. Belichick also won two rings as Bill Parcells' defensive coordinator with the New York Giants.

But the Patriots have stumbled to a 29-39 record since Brady departed following the 2019 season. Beginning in 2001 when Brady became the starting quarterback, the Patriots missed the playoffs only once -- when Brady was injured in 2008. This marked New England's fifth consecutive season without a playoff victory.

Mac Jones, a 2021 first-round draft choice, was a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie and led New England to the playoffs. But he regressed in Year 2 when Belichick put longtime defensive assistant Matt Patricia in charge of the offense. Jones didn't fare much better this season when Bill O'Brien returned as offensive coordinator. He was benched four times before being replaced as starter by backup Bailey Zappe for the final six games.

Belichick, who also served as the de facto general manager with final say on personnel decisions, was celebrated for his ingenuity managing the salary cap during the run of Super Bowl success. It included getting stars like Brady and others to accept cap-friendly contracts or adjust their deals to accommodate the signing of other players.

But that acclaim has waned in the years since Brady left, as a run of draft picks and high-priced free agents didn't live up to expectations. In addition, Belichick has seen several members of his personnel and scouting departments leave for other jobs.

Now it won't be Belichick making the decisions for the Patriots on or off the field.





Bill Belichick year-by-year NFL record

CLEVELAND BROWNS (36-44 regiular season, 1-1 playoffs)

YEAR REGULAR SEASON PLAYOFFS

1991 6-10 None

1992 7-9 None

1993 7-9 None

1994 11-5 1-1

1995 5-11 None

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (266-121 regular season, 30-12 playoffs)

YEAR REGULAR SEASON PLAYOFFS

2000 5-11 None

2001 11-5 3-0, Won Super Bowl vs. St. Louis

2002 9-7 None

2003 14-2 3-0, Won Super Bowl vs. Carolina

2004 14-2 3-0, Won Super Bowl vs. Philadelphia

2005 10-6 1-1

2006 12-4 2-1

2007 16-0 2-1

2008 11-5 None

2009 10-6 0-1

2010 14-2 0-1

2011 13-3 2-1

2012 12-4 1-1

2013 12-4 1-1

2014 12-4 3-0, Won Super Bowl vs. Seattle

2015 12-4 1-1

2016 14-2 3-0, Won Super Bowl vs. Atlanta

2017 13-3 2-1

2018 11-5 3-0, Won Super Bowl vs. Los Angeles

2019 12-4 0-1

2020 7-9 None

2021 10-7 0-1

2022 8-9 None

2023 4-13 0-1

TOTAL REGULAR SEASON 302-165

TOTAL PLAYOFFS 31-13

TOTAL REG. SEASON, PLAYOFFS 333-178





A sweatshirt, left, with a phrase frequently attributed to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, hangs on a rack, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at the Patriots ProShop in Foxborough, Mass.



FILE - New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, smiles as team owner Robert Kraft holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy during a Super Bowl victory parade in Boston, Tuesday, Feb . 8, 2005. The Patriots beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX.



FILE - New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick twirls his whistle during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.



New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft, left, and former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick embrace during an NFL football news conference, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass., to announce that Belichick, a six-time NFL champion, has agreed to part ways with the team.



New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft, left, and former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shake hands during an NFL football news conference, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass., to announce that Belichick, a six-time NFL champion, has agreed to part ways with the team.



New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft, left, and former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick embrace during an NFL football news conference, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass., to announce that Belichick, a six-time NFL champion, has agreed to part ways with the team.



FILE - New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick waves to fans after the Patriots beat the New York Jets 31-14 in an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday Nov. 22, 2009.



FILE - New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses questions about the upcoming NFL draft during a news conference at Foxboro Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Wednesday, April 12, 2000.



FILE - New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick holds up a Super Bowl trophy as he addresses the crowd during a rally Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate the team's win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston.










