Best Bets and Fantasy Picks for Round 1 of the NFL Playoffs

At long last, the NFL playoffs are here and the wild-card matchups couldn't be better. There are revenge games on deck and projected sub-zero temperatures across six contests from Saturday to Monday.

Good thing nothing else major went down in the football world this week… right? The coaching carousel spins on, but let's turn our attention to these postseason matchups this weekend.

In today's Winners Club:

Betting Breakdowns for Wild Card Matchups

This wild card weekend has a little bit of everything. We have two games with spreads tighter than a field goal and two that are wider than a touchdown; there are two contests with over/unders in the 50s and one in the 30s; and, as already mentioned, revenge is top of mind for several players and coaches.

Check out the schedule for the next three days of football below, complete with spreads and totals from SI Sportsbook and individual game breakdowns.

Saturday

4:30 p.m. ET (NBC): Browns (-2.5) vs. Texans | Total: 44.5

Can Joe Flacco go on a run like he did a decade ago and propel the Browns to the promised land? Or will C.J. Stroud pick up his first playoff win as a rookie? Cleveland beat the Texans 36–22 in Houston just a few weeks ago, but Stroud missed that matchup.

CLE-HOU Betting Preview

Saturday

8 p.m. ET (Peacock): Dolphins vs. Chiefs (-4.5) | Total: 43.5

Tyreek Hill is making his return to Kansas City this weekend but the sub-zero temperatures could pose a problem for the Dolphins, who are used to playing in warm weather. Can Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce beat Miami again? Or will Tua Tagovailoa pull off an upset in his playoff debut?

MIA-KC Betting Preview

Sunday

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Steelers vs. Bills (-9.5) | Total: 35.5

Strong winds figure to play a factor in Orchard Park on Sunday, which helps explain why this game has the lowest total of the weekend. Can Josh Allen and the Bills cover as such heavy favorites or will the Mason Rudolph-led Steelers shock the NFL world?

PIT-BUF Betting Preview

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday

4:30 p.m. ET (FOX): Packers vs. Cowboys (-7.5) | Total: 50.5

Coach Mike McCarthy gets another crack at the Packers, his former team, this time at home. Everyone knows it's been decades since the Cowboys made the NFC Championship Game, but the way Dak Prescott and the Dallas defense have been playing, this could be the year. Green Bay is looking to extend that drought behind the play of Jordan Love.

GB-DAL Betting Preview

Sunday

8 p.m. ET (NBC): Rams vs. Lions (-3.5) | Total: 51.5

Matthew Stafford is headed back to Detroit, where he spent most of his career, to take on the Jared Goff-led Lions. Stafford replaced Goff in Los Angeles and won a Super Bowl two years ago while Goff finally took Detroit to a division title, its first in the 21st century. Can he follow Stafford's blueprint and take his second team all the way?

LAR-DET Betting Preview

Monday

8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN): Eagles (-2.5) vs. Buccaneers | Total: 43.5

Jalen Hurts is hurt and the Eagles are in bad shape overall heading into the playoffs after a Super Bowl appearance a season ago. Baker Mayfield's Buccaneers have less pressure on their shoulders and home-field advantage. Can Philadelphia right the ship or will Tampa Bay advance?

PHI-TB Betting Preview (coming soon on si.com/betting)

Conference Championship, Super Bowl Odds

The betting odds heavily favor a Ravens-49ers Super Bowl LVIII matchup, which would not only be a rematch from Week 16 (a 33–19 Baltimore win that all but clinched the MVP for Lamar Jackson), but also from Super Bowl XLVII, which the Ravens also won, 34–31, in the Harbaugh Bowl.

Our writers aren't going against the grain with their picks for the Big Game: Ravens vs. 49ers it is, they say. Check out the complete playoff brackets from The MMQB and consult the SI Sportsbook futures odds to see where all 14 playoff teams stand, from San Francisco, which is the odds-on favorite to win the NFC, to the Steelers, a long shot to make any noise in the postseason.

AFC Championship Odds

Ravens +125

Bills +275

Chiefs +450

Dolphins +800

Browns +1200

Texans +2000

Steelers +4000

NFC Championship Odds

49ers -125

Cowboys +300

Eagles +700

Lions +900

Rams +2000

Buccaneers +3300

Packers +4000

Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl Odds

49ers +225

Ravens +320

Bills +650

Cowboys +750

Chiefs +900

Lions +1600

Eagles +1600

Dolphins +2000

Browns +3500

Texans +4000

Rams +5000

Buccaneers +6000

Packers +6600

Steelers +12500

Fantasy Football Postseason Picks

The player pool has narrowed to just 12 teams for those who are playing postseason fantasy football this week, as eighteen teams are out of it and the Ravens and 49ers both earned byes. Michael Fabiano helped sort the best and worst players at every position from the available field.

He likes Stafford as a start at quarterback in his return to Ford Field and I emphatically agree.

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | K & D/ST

Player Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | FLEX | K | D/ST

Jen Piacenti also broke down the entire playoff slate from a DFS POV. She sorted quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends into three categories: Spend up, mid-tier and bargain. I also like Najee Harris as a cheap option at running back the way he's been playing lately and it sounds like the wind in Buffalo will force both teams to run the ball.

In Other News

Patriots Hired Jerod Mayo as Head Coach: New England tapped its linebackers coach to replace Bill Belichick. Mayo is set to become the youngest coach in the NFL at 37 years old and he will also be the first Black coach in franchise history.

Alabama Eyes Three Replacements for Nick Saban: The Crimson Tide are reportedly focused on Washington's Kalen DeBoer, FSU's Mike Norvell and their own offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to replace the recently retired Nick Saban.

NBA Wants to Extend 2024 Draft to Two Nights: The league is looking to split the first and second rounds of the draft over the course of two days, which could allow teams more time to work out trades.

As always, thanks for reading! Enjoy your super wild-card weekend and be sure to look out for another edition of Winners Club in your inbox Sunday morning. For all of our coverage, follow us @SI_Betting and @SI_Fantasy.