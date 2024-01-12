



Bomb threat, club arson jar Ecuadorians

QUITO, Ecuador -- A bomb threat sent an anti-explosives unit scrambling into a bustling area of Ecuador's tense capital Thursday while authorities in an eastern city reported a nightclub arson killed two people as the South American country staggers under a spike of violence blamed on drug gangs.

Police in the capital, Quito, said they evacuated people from the area surrounding the Playón de la Marín bus station when they were alerted about a backpack with an alleged explosive placed in a garbage can.

The backpack turned out not to have any explosives, authorities said, but it followed five similar incidents in the capital Wednesday with actual explosives. Those bombs -- in two vehicles, at a pedestrian bridge and near a prison -- caused minor damage but no deaths or injuries.

Meanwhile, authorities said unknown suspects set fire to a nightclub in the Amazon city of Coca, killing at least two people and injuring nine others. The blaze, which spread to 11 nearby stores, is under investigation, officials said.

President Daniel Noboa had earlier this week declared a national state of emergency and a virtual war on the gangs by authorizing the military to act against them.

Finland: Russia still sends migrant wave

HELSINKI — Finland said Thursday it would extend the closure of its border with Russia for another month because it suspects Moscow is trying to undermine the Nordic country’s security by sending undocumented migrants across the frontier.

Finland closed the border late last year after 1,300 migrants without proper documentation or visas had arrived across the frontier since September — an unusually high number, just months after Finland joined the NATO alliance.

Finland accused Russia of deliberating ushering the migrants to its normally heavily controlled border. The Kremlin denied the allegation, and says it regrets the Finnish border closures.

The latest closure will last until Feb. 11, Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said at a news conference in Helsinki, saying that authorities believe that Russia’s campaign of manipulating undocumented migrants is continuing.

“There are people in nearby areas waiting for the border to open,” Rantanen said.

The migrants who arrived in the later months of last year were mainly from the Middle East and Africa — particularly from Syria, Somalia and Yemen — and the vast majority of them have sought asylum in Finland.

15 said dead in Papua New Guinea riots

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea — The Papua New Guinea government worked to restore order Thursday after at least 15 people were reportedly killed during rioting and looting that left the country’s two biggest cities in flames.

The unrest began in the capital, Port Moresby, on Wednesday after hundreds of police officers, soldiers, prison staff and public servants walked off their jobs in protest over a pay dispute.

The Papua New Guinea government attributed the pay cut to an administrative glitch.

Similar riots also caused damage in Lae, the second-biggest city in the southwestern Pacific country. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that at least 15 people died in Port Moresby and Lae.

An additional 180 defense personnel flew into Port Moresby on Thursday.

Tensions in the country have risen amid high unemployment and increased living costs.

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said Port Moresby was “under stress and duress” but that violence had eased.

“Police were not at work yesterday in the city and people resorted to lawlessness — not all people, but in certain segments of our city,” Marape said in a news conference on Thursday. “[The] situation report as of this morning shows tension in the city has subsided.”

Guatemalan held over protest’s handling

GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalan police on Thursday arrested the country’s former interior minister who is accused of not carrying out his duties when he opted for dialogue with protesters rather than using force to remove them as a court had ordered.

Police arrested Napoléon Barrientos at his home, leading him out in handcuffs and a bulletproof vest. Barrientos told reporters he didn’t know why he was being arrested.

The attorney general’s office said in a message to the press that Barrientos hadn’t complied with a court order to maintain public order.

Barrientos resigned in October, after weeks of nationwide protests aimed at forcing the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras. The protests were in response to Porras’ persecution of President-elect Bernardo Arévalo, his party and electoral officials.

The retired brigadier general had said publicly that he preferred to seek dialogue with the protesters. Porras had called for the immediate removal of roadblocks, with force if necessary. Hours before Barrientos resigned, she had called for him to be fired for not following a court order to clear them.

A soldier stands amid pedestrians as his military group patrols a residential area of northern Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. President Daniel Noboa decreed Monday a national state of emergency due to a wave in crime, a measure that lets authorities suspend people's rights and mobilize the military. The government also imposed a curfew. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)



Soldiers patrol in an armored through a residential area of northern Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. President Daniel Noboa decreed Monday a national state of emergency due to a wave in crime, a measure that lets authorities suspend people's rights and mobilize the military. The government also imposed a curfew. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)



Soldiers patrol in a residential area of northern Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. President Daniel Noboa decreed Monday a national state of emergency due to a wave in crime, a measure that lets authorities suspend people's rights and mobilize the military. The government also imposed a curfew. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)



A soldier sits in the back of a truck while patrolling past a commuter bus in northern Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. President Daniel Noboa decreed Monday a national state of emergency due to a wave in crime, a measure that lets authorities suspend people's rights and mobilize the military. The government also imposed a curfew. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)



Soldiers stop and search a pedestrian for weapons as they patrol residential areas in northern Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. President Daniel Noboa decreed Monday a national state of emergency due to a wave in crime, a measure that lets authorities suspend people's rights and mobilize the military. The government also imposed a curfew. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)



Police carry out a controlled explosion of a suspicious vehicle parked a block from El Inca prison, in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Carlos Noriega)







Former Interior Minister Napoleon Barrientos is escorted in handcuffs by police from one area to another before his hearing on Thursday at court in Guatemala City. (AP/Moises Castillo)





