COLUMNIST: Donald Trump is sometimes his own worst enemy

During arguments Tuesday, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals expressed appropriate skepticism about Donald Trump's claim of immunity from charges that he attempted to overturn the 2020 election.

But what happened afterward may have been even worse for Trump than the hearing itself: The former president refused to rule out violence if the appeals court's decision goes against him, as he appears to think it will.

"It'll be bedlam in the country," Trump told reporters. "It's the opening of a Pandora's box." To many, that sounded like encouraging lawlessness.

Because such dangerous behavior has become almost commonplace with Trump, some of us have come to tune it out. But it's a safe bet that the courts won't.

It's hard to imagine anything more damaging to one's prospects in a case than attempting to intimidate the judges considering it.

Perhaps it was a knee-jerk retaliatory response from a man who can't stand the thought of being a loser, whether in court or an election.

Or it may have been the deliberate strategy that we've seen throughout this presidential campaign: drumming up his base to return him to office and give him a get-out-of-jail card.

We can expect Trump to repeat his calls for violence in the months ahead. And if one thing could dissuade independent and undecided voters from casting their ballots for the former president, it may be encouraging law-breaking and threatening public safety. Trump's mouth could prove to be the Biden campaign's most powerful weapon.

Dennis Aftergut is a former federal prosecutor who is of counsel to Lawyers Defending American Democracy.