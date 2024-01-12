Eastern Kentucky men 86, Central Arkansas 63

MEN

Eastern Kentucky 86, Central Arkansas 63

The University of Central Arkansas dropped to 1-1 in ASUN play and 5-13 overall with a loss to Eastern Kentucky on Thursday night at the Farris Center in Conway.

The Colonels (7-9, 3-0) controlled things in the first half. Eastern Kentucky outscored UCA 42-25 thanks to 10 points by Devontae Blanton, nine points by Michael Moreno and eight points by Isaiah Cozart.

UCA was led by freshman Tucker Anderson (15 points), junior Elias Cato (15) and sophomore Carl Daughtery Jr. (13).

Eastern Kentucky was led Moreno (20) and Cozart (17). The Colonels shot 50% from the field compared to UCA's 32.7% shooting.

Former UCA guard and Fayetteville native Collin Cooper scored nine points for Eastern Kentucky in his return to Conway.