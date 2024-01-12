Energy firms merge in $7.4B deal

Chesapeake Energy and Southwestern Energy are combining in a $7.4 billion all-stock deal to form one of the biggest natural gas producers in the United States.

Combined, the two companies would have a market value of about $24 billion, challenging rivals such as Chevron and EQT.

There have been a string of deals in the energy sector, including the nearly $60 billion acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources by Exxon Mobil and a $53 billion deal between Chevron and Hess.

Southwestern shareholders will receive 0.0867 shares of Chesapeake common stock for each outstanding share of Southwestern common stock at closing.

Chesapeake shareholders will own about 60% of the combined company, while Southwestern shareholders will own approximately 40%.

The transaction, valued at $6.69 per share, will create a company that has large scale acreage in the Appalachia region and Haynesville, La.

"The world is short energy and demand for our products is growing, both in the U.S. and overseas," Chesapeake Chief Executive Officer Nick Dell'Osso said in a prepared statement Thursday. "We will be positioned to deliver more natural gas at a lower cost, accelerating America's energy reach and fueling a more affordable, reliable, and lower carbon future."

The combined company will build a facility in Houston to supply lower-cost, lower carbon energy to meet increasing domestic and international liquefied natural gas demand.

The combined company will have a new name, but that has not yet been disclosed.

The boards of both companies have approved the deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter. It still needs approval from Chesapeake and Southwestern shareholders.

Shares of Southwestern, based in Houston, fell 2.5% to close Thursday at $6.72, while shares of Chesapeake, based in Oklahoma City, Okla., rose 3.2% to close at $79.62.

Buying Southwestern cements Chesapeake's push to focus more exclusively on natural gas. It also puts the company in a better position to capitalize on global demand for liquefied natural gas shipments from the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Chesapeake's move to become more of a pure-play gas company sharpened last year when it exited South Texas and sold its remaining Eagle Ford oil and gas assets to SilverBow Resources Inc. for $700 million.

As part of the deal, Chesapeake will increase its board to 11 members, including four representatives from Southwestern. Chesapeake's current chairman, Mike Wichterich, will remain at the helm.

Chesapeake and its late co-founder, Aubrey McClendon, were pioneers of the modern fracking industry, developing many of the business and drilling practices that defined the shale boom in the 2000s.

While the run-up in oil prices since the pandemic helped put Exxon and Chevron in position to strike the huge takeover deals they announced last year, gas hasn't presented the same opportunity. While prices spiked in the year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, they were far lower in 2023. That's prompted explorers to be more conservative when it comes to spending.

Still, with many of the best drilling locations already owned or leased, buying up rivals with choice sites is becoming increasingly important for companies to keep growing.

Information for this article was contributed by Michelle Chapman of The Associated Press, Mitchell Ferman of Bloomberg News and Santul Nerkar of The New York Times.