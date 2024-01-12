Former Gator safety inks with Arkansas

Florida safety Miguel Mitchell has signed with Arkansas after making an official visit to Fayetteville last week.

He had a prior relationship with Arkansas secondary coach Deron Wilson, who joined the Razorback staff after serving as quality control and cornerbacks coach at Florida in 2022.

“He was calling me every day,” Mitchell said after his visit to Fayetteville. “I know him as a person, I know who he is as a coach, and that's really what got me up here to check it out. He told me to come see what they're talking about.”

Mitchell, 6-1, 215 pounds, started eight games at safety and appeared in three other games as a sophomore this season for the Gators. He had 37 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 2 pass breakups and 1 interception.

He appeared in 13 games, including 1 start during the 2022 season and recorded 15 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 1 forced fumble.

Mitchell said he was visiting Tulane and possibly LSU after leaving Arkansas.

Defensive coordinator Travis Williams also recruited him. Mitchell, who is currently on campus, is the 13th transfer to enroll at Arkansas for the spring semester.