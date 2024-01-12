Frigid weather threat prompts city to postpone Sunday’s MLK Jr. Unity Service

The threat of winter weather Sunday has prompted the city of Little Rock to postpone the 2024 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Unity Service, Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. announced Friday.

The annual service, which had been set for 5 p.m. at Saint Mark Baptist Church, will be rescheduled for a date to be announced soon, according to the mayor's announcement.

In announcing the postponement, Scott cited the forecast for potential icy conditions and encouraged Little Rock residents to avoid unnecessary travel and to take steps now to ensure their health and safety during the winter weather event.