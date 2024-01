GAC scores and schedule

All times Central and subject to change

THURSDAY'S GAMES

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

East Central (Okla.) 49, Ark.-Monticello 45

Henderson State 78, SW Oklahoma State 71

NW Oklahoma State 67, Ouachita Baptist 49

Oklahoma Baptist 52, Arkansas Tech 48

Southern Arkansas 67, SE Oklahoma State 52

Southern Nazarene 60, Harding 51

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Ark.-Monticello 61, East Central (Okla.) 44

Arkansas Tech 68, Oklahoma Baptist 65

NW Oklahoma State 68, Ouachita Baptist 52

Southern Nazarene 76, Harding 71

SE Oklahoma State 88, Southern Arkansas 82

SW Oklahoma State 84, Henderson State 82, OT

SATURDAY'S GAMES

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Ark.-Monticello at SE Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

Arkansas Tech at Southern Nazarene, 1 p.m.

Harding at Oklahoma Baptist, 1 p.m.

Henderson State at NW Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

Ouachita Baptist at SW Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

Southern Arkansas at East Central (Okla.), 1 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Ark.-Monticello at SE Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

Arkansas Tech at Southern Nazarene, 3 p.m.

Harding at Oklahoma Baptist, 3 p.m.

Henderson State at NW Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

Ouachita Baptist at SW Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

Southern Arkansas at East Central (Okla.), 3 p.m.