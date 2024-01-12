Games of the Night

Tonight's big games

BOYS

CUTTER-MORNING STAR AT ENGLAND

WHEN 7:30 p.m.

WHERE Lion Gymnasium, England

RECORDS Cutter-Morning Star 18-2, 7-2 2A-5; England 18-2, 8-1

WHY THE INTRIGUE The winner will take over sole possession of first place in the conference, but the loser isn't out of the running either. Two other teams -- Bigelow and Conway Christian -- have just two losses in the league and are in the running.

NOTEWORTHY Cutter-Morning Star is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, while England is ranked No. 2. ... The first time the teams met this season, Cutter-Morning Star won 54-46 on Dec. 1 at home. ... England has won its past four games by a combined 101 points, including a 60-24 win at Clarendon. ... Both teams have games against defending champion Bigelow left. England will also host Conway Christian on Jan. 30.

OTHER BIG GAMES Jonesboro at North Little Rock, Benton at Lake Hamilton, Arkadelphia at Hope, Dumas at McGehee, Izard County at Marshall, Nevada at Dermott

GIRLS

JESSIEVILLE AT FOUKE

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Panther Gymnasium, Fouke

RECORDS Jessieville 19-1, 4-1 3A-7; Fouke 21-0, 5-0

WHY THE INTRIGUE A win by Fouke would allow the Lady Panthers to stay in the top spot in the conference standings. However, a loss would create at least a tie with Jessieville. If Centerpoint beats Genoa Central, then it would create a three-way tie with both Jessieville and Fouke atop the standings.

NOTEWORTHY Fouke is ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, while Jessieville is No. 6. ... Jessieville sophomore Payton Futch was the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman of the Year for the 2022-23 season. ... Nineteen of Fouke's 21 victories have been by double figures, with 11 coming by at least 30 points. ... All three meetings between the teams went Fouke's way last season by a combined 10 points.

OTHER BIG GAMES Cabot at Little Rock Central, West Memphis at Nettleton, Heber Springs at Clinton, Bergman at Valley Springs, Gurdon at Ouachita, Scranton at Sacred Heart