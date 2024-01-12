Claudio Presicce, Rome's cultural heritage superintendent, said an original marble map of Ancient Rome measuring about 18 yards by 13 yards was placed "horizontally to give the chance to have the feeling to walk in the ancient city of Rome."

Nikki Setzler, the longest serving state senator in the United States, announced in an opinion piece published in South Carolina's The State newspaper that he will not run for reelection.

Tom Lee, a federal judge in Mississippi, postponed sentencing for six former Mississippi law enforcement officers who pleaded guilty to a long list of state and federal charges for subjecting Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker, two Black men, to numerous acts of racially motivated torture.

Rusty Clevenger, Spartanburg County, S.C., coroner, said in a statement investigators plan to complete an autopsy and other tests to determine what killed an elderly couple found dead in their home, where the temperature was about 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

Manuel Gomez, manager of Tam's Super Burgers who is accused of using "straw donors" to repeatedly contribute to the former Los Angeles County sheriff's 2018 bid for office, agreed to pay a $50,000 fine for campaign money laundering, according to the California Fair Political Practices Commission.

Michelle Wu, mayor of Boston, had just started speaking at MGM Music Hall when police turned their attention to "multiple individuals in the audience who had stood up and began chanting in unison, interrupting the Mayor's speech," leading to 20 arrests for disorderly conduct, an incident report states.

Bruce Bell, a 71-year-old with four convictions for bank robbery, was arrested in connection with a $60,000 bank robbery in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles, police announced.

Terri Cunningham-Swanson, a Plattsmouth, Neb., School Board member, was recalled in a mail-in election after she tried to have about 50 books removed from school libraries because of concerns about sexual content and adult themes.

Charles Ryan, who retired as Arizona's corrections director in September 2019, had his disorderly conduct sentencing delayed because his lawyer requested a separate hearing to present evidence favorable to his client.