Innocent, Trump insists until cut off by judge

NEW YORK -- Barred from giving a formal closing argument, Donald Trump wrested an opportunity to speak in court at the conclusion of his New York civil fraud trial Thursday, unleashing a barrage of attacks in a six-minute diatribe before being cut off by the judge.

In an extraordinary move for any defendant, Trump not only sought to make his own summation but then also brushed past a question from the judge about whether he would follow rules requiring him to keep his remarks focused on matters related to the trial.

"I am an innocent man," Trump protested. "I'm being persecuted by someone running for office, and I think you have to go outside the bounds."

Judge Arthur Engoron let him continue almost uninterrupted for what amounted to a brief personal summation, then cut him off for a scheduled lunch break.

Trump's in-court remarks, which were not televised, ensured a tumultuous final day for a trial over allegations that he habitually exaggerated his wealth on financial statements, deceiving a bank and insurance companies into giving him plum deals.

Engoron said he hoped to have a verdict by Jan. 31. He is deciding the case because state law doesn't allow for juries in this type of lawsuit.

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump in 2022 under a state law that gives her broad power to investigate allegations of persistent fraud in business dealings. She wants the judge to impose $370 million in penalties and forbid Trump from doing business in New York.

Adding to the day's tension, the exchanges took place hours after authorities responded to a bomb threat at the judge's house in New York City's suburbs. The scare didn't delay the start of court proceedings, and Engoron didn't mention it in court.

Trump, the leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination, has disparaged Engoron throughout the trial, accusing him in a social media post Wednesday night of working closely with James. Both she and Engoron are Democrats.

During his remarks, Trump claimed that James "hates Trump and uses Trump to get elected."

The court action came days before the presidential primary season kicks off with Monday's Iowa caucuses.

Engoron had rejected an unusual plan by Trump to deliver his own closing remarks in the courtroom, in addition to summations from his legal team. The sticking point was that Trump's lawyers would not agree to the judge's demand that he stick to "relevant" matters and not try to introduce new evidence, make a campaign speech or lob personal attacks at the judge, James or the court system.

After three Trump lawyers delivered traditional closing arguments Thursday, one of them, Christopher Kise, asked the judge again whether Trump could speak. Engoron asked Trump whether he would abide by the guidelines.

Trump didn't agree to do so, instead launching into his remarks.

"What's happened here, sir, is a fraud on me," Trump said, claiming he was being targeted by officials who "want to make sure I don't win again." He later accused the judge of not listening to him while using the trial for his own gain: "You have your own agenda, I certainly understand that." As Engoron stared at him, Trump added, "You can't listen for more than one minute."

"Control your client," Engoron warned Kise.

Engoron then told Trump he had a minute left, let him speak a little more, and then adjourned.

James later said she wasn't bothered by Trump's personal attacks.

"This case has never been about politics or personal vendetta or about name-calling," she said outside court. "This case is about the facts and the law. And Mr. Donald Trump violated the law."

James' team in closing statements highlighted internal documents and the testimony of onetime Trump employees, asserting that the former president's financial statements were false every year from 2011 to 2021, inflated by as much as $2.2 billion.

Kevin Wallace, a state lawyer, said that New York does not permit such exaggeration. "That is the law," he said.

Wallace had argued in court that "fraud was central to the operation" of Trump's business. Wallace asserted that inflating Trump's fortune led to interest rate savings that "kept the company afloat" for a time when it was spending big on various projects, though Kise objected that there was no testimony to that effect.

The state insisted that the falsehoods were intentional and that Trump should be held accountable for them.

"Ask yourself: Would any of this persistent fraud have happened, over the course of 11 years, if it wasn't directed from the top by Mr. Trump?" state lawyer Andrew Amer posited during summations.

'THEY HAVE NO CASE'

Trump skipped the state's closing arguments to hold a news conference. He reiterated his insistence that "they have no case."

His lawyers had argued as much in their summations. Kise said Trump "should get a medal" for his business acumen instead of a potential punishment he deemed the "corporate death penalty."

While he acknowledged that Trump's financial statements may have made "immaterial" overstatements about some of his holdings, the lawyer maintained that many assets "were undervalued by substantial sums."

Alina Habba, a lawyer representing Trump as well as two of his former top employees, noted that there was little paper evidence connecting Trump to the case and that his financial statements had been assembled by a prominent accounting firm. In her presentation, Habba criticized the attorney general for drinking Starbucks in the courtroom and, she claimed, for having her shoes off during closing arguments.

"They're not living in the real world," Habba said. "They're living in this crazy world," she said, prompting Engoron to question the relevance of the attorney general's footwear situation.

Trump's lawyers had began the hearing with a line of attack on James, painting her as a rogue official who had no actual evidence, only partisan talking points.

"It has always been press releases and posturing, but no proof at all," Kise said.

Kise also argued that the documents at the heart of the case -- Trump's annual financial statements containing values of his properties -- were essentially irrelevant to loans the former president received. Trump's banks were hardly victims, he said: They profited, and extolled the former president as a reliable borrower.

"That's unrebutted!" Kise repeatedly exclaimed about testimony favorable to the former president, adding that the bankers had "rolled out the red carpet" for Trump.

Wallace dismissed such arguments as repetitive and simplistic. "Donald Trump is rich," he said in a mocking summary. "Banks like rich people."

When called to the witness stand by James' office during the trial, Trump acknowledged having helped to assemble the statements.

"I would look at them, I would see them, and I would maybe on occasion have some suggestions," he said.

FALSE ALARM

The day began with police on Long Island checking out what they called a swatting incident at Engoron's home. Nassau County police said they found nothing amiss.

The false report came days after a fake emergency call reporting a shooting at the home of the judge in Trump's Washington, D.C., criminal case. The incidents are among a recent spate of similar false reports at the homes of public officials.

Engoron ruled before the trial that Trump had committed years of fraud by lying about his riches on financial statements with tricks such as claiming his Trump Tower penthouse was nearly three times its actual size.

The trial involves six undecided claims of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records. Trump's company and two of his sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., are also defendants. Eric Trump was also in court for closing arguments.

In a ruling last month, the judge suggested he's inclined to find Trump and his co-defendants liable on at least some claims. Assets can be valued in different ways, the judge wrote, "but a lie is still a lie."

However, Engoron asked the state lawyers Thursday what evidence they had that Trump's sons knew of the alleged fraud. "I just haven't seen it," the judge said.

Amer responded that the sons, as top executives, bore responsibility even if they claimed to be unaware of the purported wrongdoing.

Since the trial began Oct. 2, the former president has gone to court nine times to observe, testify and complain to TV cameras about the case.

He clashed with Engoron and state lawyers during 3½ hours on the witness stand in November and remains under a limited gag order after making a disparaging and false social media post about the judge's law clerk.

On Tuesday, he was in court in Washington, D.C., to watch appeals court arguments over whether he is immune from prosecution on charges that he plotted to overturn the 2020 election -- one of four criminal cases against him. Trump has pleaded innocent.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Sisak, Jennifer Peltz, Michelle L. Price and Jake Offenhartz of The Associated Press and by Jonah E. Bromwich, Ben Protess and Kate Christobek of The New York Times.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, with lawyers Christopher Kise and Alina Habba, attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (Shannon Stapleton/Pool Photo via AP)



New York Attorney General Letitia James leaves the courtroom during a lunch break after the Trump Organization defense team presented its closing arguments at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



In this courtroom sketch, Judge Arthur Engoron, right, and principal law clerk Allison Greenfield listen to closing arguments in the civil business fraud trial against the Trump Organization at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)



Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (Shannon Stapleton/Pool Photo via AP)



Judge Arthur Engoron sits in the courtroom before the start of closing arguments in former President Donald Trump's civil business fraud trial at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)



Former President Donald Trump leaves 40 Wall St. in downtown Manhattan, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)



Eric Trump, back left, smiles as former President Donald Trump thanks supporters who were cheering him on after a news conference, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



Former President Donald Trump speaks after his defense team finished presenting closing arguments at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)