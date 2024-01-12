Israel waging genocide, S. Africa says at U.N.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- In a case that strikes at the heart of Israel's national identity, South Africa formally accused the country of committing genocide against Palestinians and pleaded Thursday with the United Nations' top court to order an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza.

Israel, which was founded in the aftermath of the Holocaust, has vehemently denied the allegations. As a sign of how seriously they regard the case, Israeli leaders have taken the rare step of engaging with the court to defend their international reputation. Israel often boycotts international tribunals or U.N. investigations, saying they are unfair and biased.

During opening statements at the International Court of Justice, South African lawyers said the latest Gaza war is part of decades of Israeli oppression of Palestinians.

The court "has the benefit of the past 13 weeks of evidence that shows incontrovertibly a pattern of conduct and related intention" that amounts to "a plausible claim of genocidal acts," South African lawyer Adila Hassim told the judges and audience in a packed room of the Peace Palace in The Hague.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blasted the case and vowed to continue fighting Hamas, the militant group whose fighters stormed through Israeli communities on Oct. 7 and killed some 1,200 people, mainly civilians.

"This is an upside-down world -- the state of Israel is accused of genocide while it is fighting genocide," he said in video statement. "The hypocrisy of South Africa screams to the heavens."

The case is one of the most significant ever heard in an international court, and it goes to the core of one of the world's most intractable conflicts.

South Africa is seeking preliminary orders to compel Israel to stop its military campaign in Gaza, where more than 23,000 people have died, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas.

"Nothing will stop the suffering except an order from this court," Hassim said.

A decision on South Africa's request for so-called provisional measures will probably take weeks. The full case is likely to last years.

Although the court's findings are considered binding, it was unclear whether Israel would heed any order to halt the fighting. If it doesn't, it could face U.N. sanctions, although those may be blocked by a U.S. veto.

In a post on X after the hearing, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat called South Africa's presentation "one of the greatest shows of hypocrisy" and referred to the legal team as "Hamas' representatives in court." He said South African lawyers distorted the reality in Gaza through a series of "baseless and false claims." He did not elaborate.

That reaction came after South Africa insisted Israel committed genocide by design.

"The scale of destruction in Gaza, the targeting of family homes and civilians, the war being a war on children, all make clear that genocidal intent is both understood and has been put into practice. The articulated intent is the destruction of Palestinian life," said lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi.

He said the case's "distinctive feature" was "the reiteration and repetition of genocidal speech throughout every sphere of the state in Israel."

Information for this article was contributed by Gerald Imray, Tia Goldenberg and Aleksandar Furtula of The Associated Press.