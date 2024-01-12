Johnson man guilty on three counts of raping minor, given three life sentences

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Washington County Circuit Court jury took less than 30 minutes Thursday to find a Johnson man guilty on three counts of raping a minor and then recommended three life sentences without the possibility of parole as punishment.
Dean
Today at 3:22 a.m.
Dean