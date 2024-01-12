Legislators vote to subpoena Monroe County sheriff to appear before committee

The Legislative Joint Auditing Committee voted Friday to ask Legislative Auditor Roger Norman to issue a subpoena for Monroe County Sheriff Michael Neal to appear before the committee next month to answer questions about audit findings.

In a voice vote with no audible dissenters, the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee approved the recommendation of the Committee on Counties and Municipalities to request that Norman to issue a subpoena for the Monroe County sheriff to appear before the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee on Feb. 9.

The committee on Counties and Municipalities on Thursday "discussed the failure of the Monroe County sheriff to appear after being invited to attend five meetings to address a repeat [audit] finding," said committee Co-Chairman state Rep. Johnny Rye, R-Trumann, who is a retired Poinsett County assessor.

In a financial and compliance report for Monroe County in 2021, Norman said noncompliance with state law and accepted accounting practices was noted in the office of county sheriff.

"The balance remaining in the Commissary bank account of $13,816 was not identified," Norman said in the report. "A similar finding was issued in the previous two reports."

In a financial and compliance for Monroe County in 2020, Norman said noncompliance with state law and accepted accounting practices was noted in the offices of the county judge, treasurer/tax collector and sheriff.

"The balance in the Commissary bank account of $4,786 was not identified," Norman said in the report, referring to the office of the county sheriff. "A similar finding was issued in the previous report."

In a financial and compliance report for Monroe County in 2019, Norman said noncompliance with state law and accepted state accounting practices was noted in the office of county sheriff.

"The balance remaining in the Commissary bank account of $4,070 was not identified," he said in the report.

Neal could not be reached for comment Friday by telephone through the Monroe County sheriff's office. He has been the Monroe County sheriff since 2015 and is a former corporal for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

The Legislative Joint Auditing Committee periodically seeks the issuance of a subpoena for public officials to appear before the committee. The action usually reflects some lawmakers' frustration with a public official not attending committee meetings to answer questions about audits.