Those 'true' believers

This is dedicated to those on the far right and the far left.

I know that the fact may be hard to conceive but ... people believe what they want to believe.

If you don't agree they might get up and leave because ... people believe what they want to believe.

It can be quite amusing what tales they can weave since ... people believe what they want to believe.

And if you confront them, it just makes them seethe 'cause ... people believe what they want to believe.

Any debate is a thing that they grieve. Their negative thoughts you will never relieve. And they'll use any stats that will help them deceive. Any thought to the adverse is quite their pet peeve.

So keep all your wits like an ace up your sleeve for ... people believe what they want to believe.

And nod your head gently though you might want to heave knowing ... people believe what they want to believe.

The truth's not important, irrelevant and ... it just doesn't matter, now you understand.

JAMES STOWE

Fayetteville

Playing politics again

Regarding Gov. Sarah Sanders' response to the prison board's firing of Joe Profiri: Talk about the pot calling the kettle black.

RENEE HUNTER

Conway

Letter was humorous

The demure humor of letter-writer Gary Uselton's Jan. 2 missive "Fun with gymnastics" was missed at my first reading, and letter-writer Rosa Floyd, judging by her Jan. 7 response, "Letter was degrading," clearly didn't appreciate the gag. Floyd questions the legitimacy of the letter being published by the paper because it was sexist, degrading, offensive and didn't cover "a topic of general interest or public policy."

I believe the letter was in the paper because it was funny. To wit: Women don't compete on the pommel horse, men do. In gymnastics, women wear leotards and men wear pants. Uselton claimed to be a liberal and a Baptist, get it?

As far as I'm concerned, Uselton didn't denigrate anyone, but touched on a subject that makes some people uncomfortable: Men and women are different. Obviously, without the difference, society wouldn't exist.

People have the right to be offended by everything or anything, but if a joke must be explained, it loses jocularity. The paper owes no apology to women or gymnasts, as Floyd requests, for printing innocuous humor. Three cheers for things that make us smile and laugh, even if they are over some of our heads!

JOSEPH G. BARSOCCHI

Sherwood

There's more to job

It seems our Attorney General Tim Griffin is trying to look wise when he is otherwise. He is rejecting proposed amendments due to wording rather than trying to help with wording that would be acceptable to him. He is trying to dilute their effectiveness for our governor who is opposed to these issues to begin with. He is digging himself into a hole, and such actions will not enhance his political career.

Tim needs to solve other problems facing Arkansas citizens including controlling the 15-20 robot calls that citizens receive each day that are using invalid phone numbers and user IDs and AI; this harassment is day and night. He needs to prosecute the rampant con artists, illegal construction companies, and irresponsible and fraudulent landlords that are preying on Arkansas citizens.

There is more to his job than being an obstructionist pushing the Republican agenda and protecting the wealthy.

JERRY DAVIS

Hot Springs