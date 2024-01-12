LIVE! ‘Grow Up’ with Trey Kennedy at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville

Comedian and actor Trey Kennedy brings his Grow Up Tour tonight to the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville.

A born and raised Oklahoman who never expected to enter the entertainment industry, Kennedy found fame on the mobile app Vine, amassing more than 2.5 million followers. He has now continued his social media success and has a combined 12-plus million followers. He currently has a podcast titled "Correct Opinions" and just concluded a sold-out nationwide comedy tour. Kennedy's self-produced comedy special "Are You For Real?" can now be streamed on YouTube.

Tickets are $33-$69 plus applicable fees, and a $125 VIP meet and greet with Kennedy is available at waltonartscenter.org by calling 443-5600.

Jazz fans should check out the Loston Harris Trio at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Walton Arts Center. Check out our feature on Harris before the show here.

ELSEWHERE

The Momentary -- eTown Live Radio Taping with James McMurtry, Erin Rae and BettySooo, 7 p.m. today; Soccer Mommy, 8 p.m. Saturday in Bentonville.

Ozark Natural Foods -- Amber Violet, noon Sunday in Fayetteville.

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar -- Patti Steel, 7 p.m. today; March to August, 7 p.m. Saturday in Eureka Springs.

Rowdy Beaver Den -- Jeff Horton Trio, 8 p.m. Saturday in Eureka Springs.

Chelsea's -- Supermassive Black Holes, 8 p.m. Saturday.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse -- Rachel B Band, 7 p.m. today.

American Legion Post 27 -- Sweaterfest with Dryer Fire, Obliviate, Heldtight, Death Rattle, Take//Rest and Second Life, 7 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

Smoke and Barrel -- The Salesman, Far Beyond Drunk and Hoss, 8 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

Folk School of Fayetteville -- Fresh Start 2024: Chamber Music 101, 3:30 p.m. (free, registration required), Wild Prairie Winds concert ($30), 5 p.m., Saturday.

Majestic Fort Smith -- Craig Wayne Boyd, 7 p.m. today.

Hero's -- Wasted Youth 785, Violets Are Blue and Midnight Wagon, 8 p.m. today; The Squirrels, 8 p.m. Saturday in Fort Smith.

Tontitown Winery --Amber & Kevin, 6:30 p.m. today; Cherise Carver and Crimson Road, 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Cherokee Casino & Hotel -- Travis Ledoyt as Elvis, 3 & 9 p.m. today in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com