Miscarriage no crime, Ohio panel finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An Ohio woman facing a criminal charge for her handling of a home miscarriage will not be charged, a grand jury decided Thursday.

The Trumbull County prosecutor's office said grand jurors declined to return an indictment for abuse of a corpse against Brittany Watts, 34, of Warren.

Watts' lawyer said an outpouring of emails, letters, calls, donations and prayers from the public helped her client endure the ordeal of being charged with a felony punishable by up to a year in prison.

"No matter how shocking or disturbing it may sound when presented in a public forum, it is simply the devastating reality of miscarriage," attorney Traci Timko said in a statement. "While the last three months have been agonizing, we are incredibly grateful and relieved that justice was handed down by the grand jury today."

A municipal judge had found probable cause to bind over Watts' case. That was after city prosecutors said she miscarried, flushed and scooped out the toilet, then left the house, leaving the 22-week-old fetus lodged in the pipes.

An autopsy determined the fetus died in utero and identified "no recent injuries."

Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights, a key backer of Ohio's successful fall amendment protecting access to reproductive health care, commended the grand jury and called for the "dangerous trend" of criminalizing reproductive outcomes to be halted.

"It not only undermines women's rights but also threatens public health by instilling fear and hesitation in women seeking necessary medical care during their most vulnerable moments," President Dr. Marcela Azevedo said in a statement.

No Labels nearer Maryland party status

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- No Labels, a political group laying the groundwork for a possible third-party presidential ticket, has reached the required signature threshold to become a political party in Maryland, a state elections official said Wednesday.

Jared DeMarinis, Maryland's elections administrator, said the state has verified the more than 10,000 signatures of registered voters in Maryland that are required to form a political party and put candidates on the ballot.

No Labels still needs to fulfill some requirements such as submitting bylaws and naming a governing body. It has secured ballot access in more than a dozen states.

No Labels leaders say they'll only give their ballot line to a presidential candidate if they see a path to victory, but key questions remain unanswered, including who will make that decision and how a candidate would be selected during a convention scheduled for April in Dallas.

Montana fireman charged in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON -- A Montana fire chief who lost a previous job over a coronavirus vaccine mandate has been charged with spraying a chemical irritant on police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors say that Frank Dahlquist sprayed "an orange-colored chemical agent" directly into the face of one officer and later sprayed a second officer as supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol building in Washington D.C., according to court documents unsealed Wednesday.

He was identified in part by matching his distinctive facial hair with a photo from the riot to a TV news story about firefighters who were terminated from a fire department near Seattle in April 2022 after the agency required a covid-19 vaccination, court documents state.

Later that year, Dahlquist was named chief of West Valley Fire Rescue, near Helena, Mont.

No lawyer was listed for Dahlquist in court records, and he did not immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking comment. The Associated Press also left messages with the Fire Department. Dahlquist was charged with assault, obstruction of law enforcement and other counts.

He was arrested in Montana and made his first court appearance Wednesday, according to court records.

Memphis school's Satan club protested

MEMPHIS -- The first meeting of an After School Satan Club at a Tennessee elementary school drew protesters, but organizers said the children who attended had enjoyed the gathering.

Faith and education leaders denounced plans for the club at Chimneyrock Elementary in Cordova when it was announced last month, but said they would follow the law and allow the organization hosting the club to meet.

The launch of the club Wednesday drew dozens to protest outside the school, WMC-TV reported.

Charlotte Bergmann organized the protest and told the station the turnout was larger than she expected.

"What I want the school district to do is to obey the law," Bergmann said. "And allow God to take care of this because this fight is not between the school and the satanic club. This fight is between God and the satanic club, and God's going to bring it down."

After the first meeting, The Satanic Temple told WMC that "the kiddos had a great time."



