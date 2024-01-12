Miss. State stymies Arkansas’ late rally





FAYETTEVILLE -- Mississippi State held off a second-half rally from the University of Arkansas women's basketball team and survived with a 66-63 victory Thursday night at Walton Arena.

After falling behind 34-22 at halftime, the Razorbacks (13-5, 1-2 SEC) rallied to take the lead twice in the fourth quarter but could not maintain the advantage. Mississippi State closed the game's final 2:31 by outscoring Arkansas 7-2, helped by five points from star center Jessika Carter during the sequence.

Carter finished with 22 points and 19 rebounds, both which were game highs.

Mississippi State (14-4, 1-2 SEC), which has been ranked as high as No. 21 by The Associated Press this season, secured its first win in conference play. The Bulldogs lost to Vanderbilt and at top-ranked South Carolina to open their SEC slate.

Mississippi State took a 10-0 lead less than five minutes into the game and forced the Razorbacks to take a timeout. Arkansas missed its first six shots, five of which came from beyond the arc.

Maryam Dauda made back-to-back jumpers out of the timeout, starting a 13-6 Arkansas run to close the first quarter.

Dauda recorded her first career double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

But the momentum did not carry into the second quarter for the Razorbacks. Mississippi State scored the first 11 points and Arkansas fell behind 27-13.

Arkansas freshman Jenna Lawrence ended the scoring drought with a three-pointer to pull the Razorbacks within 27-16. The former Farmington standout provided another three-pointer late in the quarter to bring the score to 34-22 at halftime.

The Razorbacks shot just 8 of 37 (21.6%) -- including 6 of 27 from three-point range -- in the first half.

Saylor Poffenbarger made a three-pointer to open the second half , and from there the Razorbacks whittled away at the deficit. A driving basket in the lane by Samara Spencer brought Arkansas within 45-39 with 3:45 to play in the third quarter and forced a Mississippi State timeout.

Out of the timeout, Carly Keats and Spencer drained consecutive three-pointers to tie the game at 45-45.

Spencer scored 13 points and had a team-high 6 assists to go with 4 rebounds. Keats went 3 of 8 from three-point range and added 12 points.

Mississippi State guard Jerkaila Jordan grew the Bulldogs' lead to 49-45 with back-to-back steals and layups in transition, but Arkansas scored the final three points of the quarter to draw within 49-48.

The fourth quarter featured four ties, the first of which came after three-point play by Keats with 5:15 remaining to make the score 55-55.

The Razorbacks notched their first lead with 3:40 left when Spencer made two free throws. Mississippi State regained the lead 62-61 with three-point play Carter, who extended the lead to 64-61 with a putback jumper three possessions later.

Dauda made two free throws with 18.7 seconds left to draw within 64-63, and Mississippi State guard Lauren Park-Lane hit 1 of 2 free throws to leave the door open for Arkansas.

Out of a timeout, Spencer saw a lane to the basket and went up for a shot, but Carter swatted the ball from behind. It bounced off Spencer, who had fallen to the ground, and gave Mississippi State the ball back.

Debreasha Powe made 1 of 2 free throws with 3 seconds remaining to give the Bulldogs a 66-63 lead, and Spencer's shot from midcourt was off-target at the buzzer.

Arkansas played its second consecutive game without freshman guard Taliah Scott, who is day-to-day with a back injury. Scott leads the Razorbacks and is ninth nationally with 22.2 points per game.

It was a return to Walton Arena for Mississippi State forward Erynn Barnum. The former Little Rock Central standout played for Arkansas from 2018-23 and was a second-team All-SEC selection with the Razorbacks last season.

Barnum scored 4 points on 2-of-10 shooting in 21 minutes.





Arkansas’ Makayla Daniels (43) drives against Mississippi State’s Lauren Park-Lane in the first quarter of the teams’ game Thursday night at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. More photos at arkansasonline.com/112msuua/ (NWA Democrat-Gazette Caleb Grieger)





