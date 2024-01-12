MLK Day events planned in Fayetteville adjusted because of inclement weather

FAYETTEVILLE -- Some events scheduled for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the city are either postponed or will happen online.

The Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Council plans to adjust events scheduled for Monday because of inclement weather. The forecast calls for snow and a high temperature of 14 degrees, with wind gusts as strong as 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

The freedom march originally scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at Razorback Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will happen online instead. A link will be posted to the NWA MLK Council's website.

The noon day vigil originally planned at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, also will happen online. Guest speaker is LaTosha Brown, co-founder of voting rights group Black Voters Matter. Attendees are asked to register at the council's website.

The annual Dreamkeepers breakfast planned for 8 a.m. Monday also will be held online. A link will be posted to the council's website.

One Monday event, the Dreamkeepers UofA Intercollegiate Athlete Activity, is postponed and will be rescheduled.

Other events planned for the weekend, such as the Beloved Community Festival at 6 p.m. Friday at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the 28th annual Recommitment Celebration featuring author, journalist and professor Nikole Hannah-Jones at the Fayetteville Public Library on Saturday are still scheduled to happen in person.

For more information, visit https://nwamlk.org.