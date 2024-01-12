New KJ in town: QB, other Razorback football signees, arrive in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — Could one KJ replace another at quarterback for the Arkansas Razorbacks?

The thought of KJ Jackson stepping in as the Hogs’ top quarterback after three seasons of KJ Jefferson is a possibility. But the incoming freshman would have to beat out senior Jacolby Criswell, transfer junior Taylen Green and redshirt freshman Malachi Singleton over the spring and summer to win the starting job for the 2024 season.

Jackson is part of a full house of 25 signees reporting today with spring semester classes at the UA slated to start next week.

“I know we’re going to be action-packed the first few days up there,” Jackson told River Region Sports at his signing day ceremony at the St. James School in Montgomery, Ala., last week, an event that was set up because school was out for the Christmas break on national signing day on Dec. 20. “It’s going to be awesome getting into workouts and pushing my body to the limit, transforming my body, being around the guys, learning their personalities and being with Coach [Bobby] Petrino, learning the playbook and picking his brain.”

Jackson said he’s been on the phone with Petrino, Arkansas’ new offensive coordinator, and is already absorbing his first college schemes from someone who has produced record-breaking offensive numbers and tutored a Heisman Trophy winner in Louisville’s Lamar Jackson in 2016.

“He sent me a playbook when I signed,” Jackson said. “We’ve been sitting on the phone, talking over plays, watching a little film. We haven’t gotten into anything too crazy yet, but I can’t wait.”

The group of Arkansas newcomers features 14 true freshmen and 11 players from the NCAA transfer portal, with the possibility of adding more.

Jackson is a 6-4, 222-pounder who broke several school records at St. James. He threw for 9,077 yards and 130 touchdowns in his career, 43 touchdowns last fall and 5 touchdowns in a game three times, all accounting for school records.

“He’s a definition of a [Division I] quarterback,” St. James Coach Neal Posey told River Region Sports. “He’s got the size, he’s got the speed, he’s got the strength, definitely has the brain for it. I think he’s going to do really well at the University of Arkansas.”

Jackson will likely draw comparisons to the previous KJ, though from a mirror image standpoint, as he is a left-handed quarterback. Jackson also wore No. 1 in high school like Jefferson did at Arkansas, and he has similar dual-threat capabilities.

A three-sport star, Jackson led his football team to the Alabama Class 3A state championship as a junior and to the state semifinals this season.

As a power forward, he led the Trojans to state semifinals in 2021-22, the team’s first trip to the state tournament. As a first baseman on the baseball team, Jackson helped St. James to the 2023 state semifinals, the program’s first trip to that level of the playoffs since 2006.

Jackson said he is eager to begin learning under Petrino, who came aboard with fifth-year Coach Sam Pittman a few weeks before the signing period opened.

“He’s one of the best of all time to do it, so it’s going to be awesome getting up there with him and learning from him,” Jackson said.

The freshman said he is also eager to join the competition in the wake of Jefferson’s departure to the transfer portal, eventually winding up at Central Florida.

“I truly feel like I’m walking into the best position that I can at Arkansas,” Jackson said. “We’ve got a great quarterback room and there are a lot of great players in that room. I just hope we can push each other to be the best that we can be.”

Jackson said all of the quarterbacks will be learning together with Petrino.

“We’ve got a new OC, so everybody’s going to have to learn his terminology, the way he likes the protections to be called, together,” he said.

“This is a fresh new slate for Arkansas in the quarterback room. They’ve got Jacolby Criswell up there who can sling it. They’ve got Malachi Singleton up there who can sling it, too. And they’ve got a transfer, Taylen Green, and we’re all going to be good. We’re all going to be pushing each other.”

Arkansas football hasn’t had a quarterback battle since the rugged 2018-19 seasons with Ty Storey, Cole Kelley, Ben Hicks, Nick Starkel and even Jefferson as a true freshman all getting starts in a couple of down years.

Under Petrino as Arkansas head coach from 2008 through 2011, quarterback Casey Dick (2008) handed off seamlessly to Ryan Mallett (2009-10) and then Tyler Wilson (2011) as the Razorbacks ranked among the nation’s best in passing and total offense.

Pittman discussed the quarterback battle ahead of signing day.

“We’ve got to get the most reps so Bobby can see them live,” Pittman said. “Obviously that battle, we’ve got three guys there in a battle and KJ will get in here and he’ll jump right in the middle of them too.

“Each guy has to earn what they get, but we have to give them an opportunity to do that as well. So we’ve got to figure all that out.”



