NEWS IN BRIEF

Fayetteville memory care firm purchased

Avenir Memory Care of Fayetteville is under new management and has been renamed.

The operation is now being managed in all aspects by Oregon-based Anthem Memory Care and is now called Clear Creek Memory Care of Fayetteville, according to a Thursday release.

Plans are to add regional staff, technology and training programs to the operation, Anthem said.

“Anthem is 100% dedicated towards caring for those with memory loss and improving the quality of every resident’s life,” Isaac Scott, chief executive officer of Anthem Memory Care said in a statement. “We are excited to share our unique approach to meaningful engagement and becoming a part of the fabric of the community.” The operation located at 1967 W. Truckers Drive in Fayetteville is Anthem’s second in Arkansas. This recent addition brings the company’s portfolio to 19 properties. In addition to Arkansas, the company operates and develops memory care communities in California, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Ohio and Washington.

— John Magsam

Auto insurance costs set to continue rise

There’s no relief in sight for U.S. car owners who’ve faced soaring costs of maintaining a vehicle in the past two years.

Prices of motor-vehicle insurance rose 20.3% in December from a year earlier, the biggest jump since 1976, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That was the 16th straight month of annual gains exceeding 10%.

And insurance rates will probably keep on rising, propelled by higher costs of replacement parts and repairs, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts said last month.

Prices of used cars and trucks have come down from their peaks two years ago. But the December consumer-price index released Thursday showed an uptick in used-vehicle costs from the previous month, defying economists forecasts for a decline. The surprise monthly increase in that category was among the main drivers of an acceleration in the overall rate of inflation.

Even after a drop in 2023, used-vehicle prices remain up 38% since the start of the pandemic. New cars and truck prices, on an annual basis, were up only 1% in December.

— Bloomberg News

State index dips 7.13 to end day at 913.36

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 913.36, down 7.13 points.

“Equities recovered from an early swoon sparked by hotter than expected December CPI data to close relatively unchanged for the day, with interest rate sensitive sectors pressured ahead of fourth quarter earnings reports for the banking sector beginning [Friday],” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.