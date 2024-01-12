NFC Wild-Card Round Player Props: Packers vs. Cowboys

The 2023 NFL postseason begins this week with the (super) wild-card round! One of the biggest matchups involves the NFC's No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys, who will host the No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers in what is the "Mike McCarthy Bowl."

The game, which is scheduled for Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET, sees the Cowboys as a 7.5-point favorite with an over/under of 50.5. The contest is chock full of fantasy superstars, including some great matchups that will result in nice stat lines.

For those of you who love to get into player props, here are a few wagers you should be targeting in what should be a highly entertained battle of old NFC rivals.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Colorado, Michigan and Virginia Readers: Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook

Bet $5 on DraftKings and get $200 in Bonus Bets if not in those states

View the original article to see embedded media.

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Dak Prescott over 1.5 touchdown passes (-172)

The juice on this player prop is high, but it's hard to ignore Prescott's trend of being a multiple-touchdown passer. He has thrown for at least two touchdowns in six straight home games and he's failed to throw for multiple scores at home just one time all season. When the Packers are on thje road, they have allowed just two quarterbacks to beat them for two touchdowns, but look at the signal-callers they've faced: Bryce Young (who had two TDs), Desmond Ridder, Jimmy Garoppolo, Russell Wilson, Kenny Pickett, Tommy DeVito and the combo of Jaren Hall and Nick Mullens are among them.

Jordan Love over 6.5 rushing yards (-115)

Love has been on fire in recent weeks, helping countless fantasy fans take home a title. When I looked at his player props this week, his rushing yard total struck me as favorable. He has run for at least seven yards in 11 of his 17 games overall, but he's hit that mark in all but two road games. In fact, he's averaging 17.7 rushing yards away from Lambeau Field. Dallas has also allowed opposing quarterbacks to rush for at least 20 yards five times in its nine games at the Jerry Dome.

Aaron Jones under 73.5 rushing yards (-114)

Jones has been on fire in recent weeks, rushing for 111 or more yards in each of his last three games. So, putting up 74 yards on the ground looks like a virtual lock, right? Maybe, but hear me out. As bad as the Cowboys have been against the run at times, they haven't allowed even one running back to rush for more than 66 yards in a game against them at home. Not one. The biggest total their defense has allowed at home is 66 yards to Saquon Barkley in Week 10.

Brandin Cooks over 3.5 receptions (+124)

Cooks has been much more productive at home this season, catching at least four passes in five of his seven games at the Jerry Dome. My pal, the Princess of Props Jen Piacenti, also points out that Cooks has caught at least four passes in each of his last three games in the house that J.J. built. And it doesn't hurt that Cooks's prop is at plus money.

Related: AFC Wild-Card Round Player Props: Steelers vs. Bills

View the original article to see embedded media.

Colorado, Michigan and Virginia Readers: Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook

Bet $5 on FanDuel and get $200 in Bonus Bets if not in those states

View the original article to see embedded media.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.