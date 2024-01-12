FOOTBALL

Buckeyes WR enters draft

Ohio State All-American receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is entering the NFL Draft. The junior, the first in Buckeyes program history with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, made his announcement on social media Thursday. Harrison, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr., is considered the draft's second-best prospect, according to ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. Harrison won the Biletnikoff Award as college football's best receiver. He finished this season with 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 TDs in 2022.

Tucker appeal denied

An appeal by former Michigan State coach Mel Tucker of findings in a sexual harassment case that led to his firing has been denied. An attorney hired by the school as an equity review officer said in a decision dated Wednesday that Tucker failed to provide information that proved error or bias. Tucker told investigators that he had consensual phone sex with activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy. Tracy is known for her work with college teams educating athletes about sexual violence and Michigan State had paid her $10,000 to share her story with the football team. She filed a complaint with the school in 2022, saying Tucker sexually harassed her during a phone call that April. Several months later, she filed a complaint with the school's Office for Civil Rights and Title IX Education. Tracy's allegations were made public by USA Today on Sept. 10, 2023. Tucker was suspended in September and fired later that month. The school said it terminated Tucker after he subjected the institution to ridicule, breaching his contract and moral turpitude.

BASKETBALL

Tournament to return

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says the In-Season Tournament will "no doubt" be back next season with some unspecified tweaks. So, most likely, will another regular-season trip to Paris -- perhaps this time with multiple games for the teams selected. Silver touched on both of those possibilities for the 2024-25 schedule on Thursday before the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers played the NBA's third regular-season game in Paris. Cleveland won 111-102. The In-Season Tournament, like the play-in that's used to determine the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds for each conference in the playoffs, began with a one-year trial so the league could evaluate it before deciding whether to bring it back. The tournament wrapped up last month with the Los Angeles Lakers beating the Indiana Pacers in Las Vegas for the championship. It was mostly well-received by teams and fans. Silver said team presidents recently met and discussed potential modifications, including how how to break ties, the appearance of the courts and perhaps the name of the event.

Raptors coach fined

Toronto Coach Darko Rajakovic was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Thursday, two days after he ranted about officiating following his team's 132-131 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Rajakovic took particular exception to how the Lakers had 23 free throws in the fourth quarter while the Raptors shot only two. The 21 free throw disparity was the largest for any quarter of an NBA game this season. For the game, the Lakers took 36 free throws -- 14 by Anthony Davis --and the Raptors took only 13. "What happened tonight, this is completely B.S.," Rajakovic said after that game, sometimes hitting the table where he was sitting for emphasis. "This is shame. Shame for the referees. Shame for the league to allow this. Twenty-three free throws for them, and we get two free throws in the fourth quarter?" Rajakovic, the Raptors' first-year head coach, went on to call the game "not fair" and suggested that it wasn't the first time Toronto felt like it wasn't officiated on equal footing this season.

BASEBALL

Cubs-Dodgers trade

The Chicago Cubs acquired power-hitting third baseman Michael Busch and reliever Yency Almonte from the Los Angeles Dodgers for two minor league prospects Thursday. The Dodgers received pitcher Jackson Ferris and center fielder Zyhir Hope. The left-handed Busch hit 27 homers with 90 RBI while batting .323 for Class AAA Oklahoma City. He also made his major league debut in late April and was 12 for 72 with 2 homers and 7 RBI in 27 games over three stints. Almonte was 3-2 with a 5.06 ERA in 49 relief appearances for Los Angeles last season. The right-hander is 7-6 with a 4.51 ERA over 196 outings with the Colorado Rockies (2018-21) and Dodgers (2022-23).

Ex-Met dies at 79

Bud Harrelson, the scrappy and sure-handed shortstop who fought Pete Rose on the field during a playoff game and helped the New York Mets win an astonishing championship in 1969, died early Thursday morning. He was 79. The Mets said Thursday that Harrelson died at a hospice house in East Northport, N.Y., after a long battle with Alzheimer's. During a major league career that lasted from 1965-80, Harrelson was selected to two All-Star Games and won a Gold Glove. He spent his first 13 seasons with New York and was the only man in a Mets uniform for both their World Series titles. The first came as the infield anchor of the 1969 Miracle Mets, the other as the club's third base coach in 1986. Harrelson also managed the Mets for nearly two seasons, guiding them to a second-place NL East finish in 1990.