Pentagon faults tracking of U.S. arms in Ukraine





More than $1 billion worth of shoulder-fired missiles, kamikaze drones and night-vision goggles that the United States has sent to Ukraine have not been properly tracked by U.S. officials, a new Pentagon report concluded, raising concerns they could be stolen or smuggled at a time when Congress is debating whether to send more military aid to Ukraine.

The report by the Defense Department's inspector general, released Thursday, offers no evidence that any of the weapons have been misused after being shipped to a U.S. military logistics hub in Poland or sent onward to Ukraine's front lines.

But it found that U.S. defense officials and diplomats in Washington and Europe had failed to quickly or fully account for many of the nearly 40,000 weapons that by law should have been closely monitored because their battlefield impact, sensitive technology and relatively small size make them attractive bounty for arms smugglers.

"There's not a record of the inventories being done," Robert P. Storch, the Pentagon's inspector general, who is also the lead watchdog for U.S. aid sent to help Ukraine's war effort, said in an interview Thursday.

"It doesn't mean they're not there, or they're not being used," he said of the high-risk equipment. But "because of their sensitivity, their vulnerability to diversion, or misuse, or the consequences of that, it's particularly important to have this additional tracking and accountability in place," Storch said.

The report was sent to Congress on Wednesday and a copy of it was provided to The New York Times. The Pentagon's inspector general released a redacted version of it Thursday. It did not investigate whether any weapons had been diverted for illicit use, which "was beyond the scope of our evaluation to determine," it noted.

The number of weapons reviewed in the report represents only a small fraction of about $50 billion in military equipment that the United States has sent Ukraine since 2014, when Russia seized Crimea and parts of the eastern Donbas region. Most of the weapons that have been delivered so far -- including tanks, air-defense systems, artillery launchers and ammunition -- were pledged after Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Yet the investigation offers a first glimpse of efforts to account for the most sensitive tools of American military might that have been rushed to Ukraine in the last two years. In that time, as concerns grew that the flood of weapons would inevitably lead to arms trafficking, lawmakers have demanded strict oversight of the shipments.

The findings released Thursday will almost certainly fuel skepticism in Congress over providing more military aid to Ukraine. Already, House Republicans are blocking a national security spending plan that would provide an additional $61 billion for the war effort as front-line troops begin to run out of weapons. Combined with Ukraine's long history of corruption and arms smuggling, the demand for closer accounting is certain to rise.

The report did not detail exactly how many of the 39,139 high-risk pieces of materiel that were given to Ukraine were considered "delinquent" but it put the potential loss at about $1 billion of the total $1.69 billion worth of the weapons that had been sent.

As of last June, the latest data available, the United States had given Ukraine nearly 10,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles; 2,500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles; and about 750 kamikaze Switchblade drones, 430 medium-range air-to-air missiles and 23,000 night-vision goggles. It also provided launcher parts for the Javelins and Stingers that were to be kept in stockpiles even after the missiles were fired.

As much as 60% of the arms and equipment that were provided as of June were delinquent, either because they were delayed in being inventoried in a database designed to track them, or because they were never added after they left American or allied military stockpiles.

Pentagon and State Department officials and other experts have long held that it is nearly impossible to account for each of the thousands of weapons that have been sent to Ukraine. The chaos of combat, the risk of traveling to battlefields and the lack of staff in Washington, Ukraine and at a logistics hub in Poland have all hindered close oversight, although officials maintain there has been no sign of wide-scale smuggling or mishandling of the arms since the war began.

The required accounting procedures "are not practical in a dynamic and hostile wartime environment," Alexandra Baker, the Department of Defense's acting undersecretary of defense for policy, wrote in a Nov. 15 response to an earlier draft of the report.

Baker also said there were not enough Defense Department employees at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine to easily track all of the most sensitive weapons and equipment, which she said currently totaled more than 50,000 items in Ukraine "and growing."

In the earliest days of the war, and as a column of Russian tanks headed for Kyiv, Ukrainian forces frantically deployed Javelin missiles and other weapons to defend themselves -- most likely without stopping to inventory them, officials have conceded.

But in at least some instances, according to Thursday's report, Ukrainian military officials took better care to track the arms and equipment than their American counterparts.

In one example, of a sample of 303 pieces of equipment sent to Ukraine between February 2022 and March 2023, the report found that U.S. officials had accounted for 47 of them while passing through logistics centers in Poland, and inventoried 15 that had arrived in Ukraine.

By comparison, the report found, Ukrainian officials were able to account for 73 pieces of equipment -- meaning they were more assiduous about updating their inventories.

NO PAUSE IN SIGHT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday ruled out a cease-fire as his country fights off the Russian invasion, saying the Kremlin's forces would use the pause to rearm and regroup in order to overwhelm Kyiv's troops.

"A pause on the Ukrainian battlefield will not mean a pause in the war," Zelenskyy said during a visit to Estonia. "A pause would play into [Russia's] hands. It might crush us afterward."

Limited cease-fires have occasionally been proposed since Russia launched its full-scale war in February 2022 but have never taken hold.

Both sides are scrambling to replenish their weapons after 22 months of fighting and are facing the prospect of a protracted conflict. With the roughly 930-mile front line mostly static during winter, they both require artillery shells, missiles and drones that enable long-range strikes.

Zelenskyy said Moscow is receiving artillery shells and missiles from North Korea and drones from Iran. On Jan. 4, the White House cited U.S. intelligence officials as saying that Russia acquired ballistic missiles from North Korea and is seeking them from Iran.

Zelenskyy was in the Estonian capital of Tallinn as part of a two-day swing through Baltic countries, which have been among Ukraine's staunchest supporters.

He met with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who gave him a shirt with the Estonian word "Kaitsetahe" -- "The will to defend" -- printed on the front, which Zelenskyy wore as he addressed parliament.

"Tyranny must be defeated. Tyranny must be a loser," Zelenskyy said. "Always. Always. Always."

Zelenskyy said he and Kallas also discussed Ukrainians who fled to Estonia when the war began, telling a news conference that any of them who are of draft age "need to help Ukraine and be in Ukraine."

His comments came as lawmakers in Kyiv returned a draft law on mobilization to the government for amendments, saying it might contain human rights violations, among other concerns, officials said.

The draft law aims to impose restrictions on citizens who have evaded mobilization duties, as Ukraine grapples with shortages of military personnel.

Zelenskyy said last month that Ukraine's military wants to mobilize up to 500,000 more troops, but he said he had asked the brass to spell out the details on what is "a very sensitive matter" before deciding whether to grant their wish.

He also is pressing allies to provide Ukraine with more support on top of the billions of dollars in military aid from the West.

"Ukraine needs more, it needs better weapons," Estonian President Alar Karis said during a news conference with Zelenskyy at the Presidential Palace.

"We must boost military production capabilities so that Ukraine may get what it needs," he said. "And it's not tomorrow, they should get it today."

Zelenskyy later went to Riga, the capital of Latvia, where President Edgars Rinkevics said his country would step up its military aid, according to Latvian public broadcaster LSM.

Latvia will supply various types of armaments and ammunition, including the missiles, howitzers, 155mm shells and drones that Zelenskyy is asking for, LSM reported.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy won a pledge of more support from Lithuania.

European Union countries have so far provided $93 billion of support for Ukraine, Karis said. But the support has slowed, alarming Ukrainians who would find it hard to stand alone against their bigger neighbor.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine particularly needs air defense systems to fend off Russian aerial onslaughts that have repeatedly hit civilian areas, although Moscow officials insist they aim only at military targets.

Recent Russian barrages -- more than 500 drones and missiles were fired between Dec. 29 and Jan. 2, according to officials in Kyiv -- are using up Ukraine's air defense resources and leaving it vulnerable unless it can secure further weapons supplies.

The small eastern European countries are among Ukraine's staunchest political, financial and military supporters. Some in the Baltics worry they could be Moscow's next target.

The three countries were seized and annexed by Josef Stalin during World War II and regained independence with the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991. They joined NATO in 2004, placing themselves under the military protection of the U.S. and its Western allies.

On Wednesday night, a Russian S-300 missile hit a hotel in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, injuring 13 people including a Turkish journalist, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said. The city has been attacked for four straight nights, he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Lara Jakes of The New York Times and by Harriet Morris, Illia Novikov, Samya Kullab, Liudas Dapkus and Jari Tanner of The Associated Press.





People kneel as soldiers carry the coffin of Ukrainian serviceman and famous Ukrainian poet Maksym Kryvtsov, who was killed in a battle with Russian troops, during his funeral ceremony in St. Michael Cathedral Thursday in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)





