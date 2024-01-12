PREP BASKETBALL: Bentonville takes over in second half, hands Springdale first conference defeat

BENTONVILLE -- Once Bentonville's girls found out how to solve Springdale's defensive pressure, the Lady Tigers' size advantage took care of the rest Thursday night.

Arden Lewis and Cambrie Phillips combined for 38 points, and Bentonville closed out the third quarter with a 17-6 run to take control and hand Springdale its first loss 57-49 in 6A-West Conference girls action at Tiger Arena.

"Our ball movement and taking care of the ball in the second half was the key," Bentonville Coach Tom Halbmaier said. "We didn't turn the ball over and didn't allow the turnovers to turn into high-percentage shots and layups, and also offensive rebounding. They got quite a bit in the first quarter and in the fourth quarter with those long shots.

"Overall, I was pleased with the effort of the team. Anniston [Moore] handled the basketball, Cam handled the basketball when they put pressure on us, and we got the ball down the court. Arden played a really good game, and Cam was the key in the middle of the defense. When No. 11 [Charleen Hudson] would come off the top, she was always right there challenging the shot."

Springdale (15-3, 4-1) led 26-23 at halftime and had a 31-25 cushion after a Hudson three-pointer with 6:01 left in the third quarter. Bentonville (9-10, 3-2) responded with seven straight points and took a 32-31 lead after Lewis hit two free throws, but it only lasted a few seconds as Kaiya McCoy hit a three-pointer to put the Lady Bulldogs ahead again.

Lewis then hit a three-pointer to put the Lady Tigers back in front, and Bentonville closed out the third quarter with a 10-1 run for a 42-35 cushion. Hailey Hill gave the Lady Tigers a double-digit cushion when her bucket made it 46-35 with 7:02 left, and Springdale didn't get closer than six points for the remainder of the game.

"Springdale didn't shoot it that well," Halbmaier said. "And we hit our free throws down the stretch. Cam went down and got fouled on a three-pointer and had three shots, and Anna hit two shortly after that.

"I thought we shot the ball well enough to win the game, and I'm proud of these kids. They have worked hard, and we didn't have the best shootaround this afternoon. They just saved the best for last."

Hill finished with 20 points and Phillips 18 to lead Bentonville, while Kulka gave the Lady Tigers a third player in double figures with 10. Hudson had 11 points for Springdale, while McCoy added 10.

Springdale is scheduled to return to action at home Tuesday against Fort Smith Northside, while Bentonville faces Fort Smith Southside next Friday at home.



