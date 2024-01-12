Rams vs. Lions Player Props for Wildcard Weekend

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Detroit Lions are hosting the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night and by now you've heard all about the revenge game narratives. But here's what actually matters to us: This game has the highest total of the week at 51.5 on SI Sportsbook and that means we get to bet some overs! It's the most fun way to take a player prop, because it has the chance of cashing early. No sweating the under for the entirety of the game.

Now, let's have some fun!

Cooper Kupp Player Props vs. Lions Cooper Kupp over 6.5 receptions (+120) Cooper Kupp over 68.5 receiving yards (-115) I'm taking a stab at the plus-money payout for Kupp for a few reasons. First, talent. When healthy, Kupp is still elite. It's a playoff game and Kupp will be well-rested after sitting in Week 18. Second, the Lions have allowed 11.5 yards per catch and 82.2 receiving yards per game to slot receivers over the last six games. Kupp has exceeded these props in two of his last four games played, and I'm willing to bet he and Matthew Stafford connect often on Sunday. Jameson Williams Player Props vs. Rams Jameson WIllliams over 35.5 receiving yards (-115) Not only has Williams exceeded this prop on just one catch in three games this season, he exceeded it in five of his last seven games played. Since Week 12, no team has allowed more receiving yards (1,069) to receivers lined up wide than the Rams. Williams's 14% target share in Weeks 15-17 was double Josh Reynolds's share, and Goff should be looking to target the speedy receiver in a high-scoring shootout. Amon-Ra St. Brown Play Props vs. Rams Amon-Ra St. Brown over 87.5 receiving yards (-114) Not only has St. Brown exceeded this prop in 10 of 16 games played this season, the Lions will likely be playing without tight end Sam LaPorta, and even if he does play, we should not expect him to be at full-strength. That opens up even more targets that should go the trusty slot-receiver's way. The Rams allowed the fourth-most receiving yards to tight ends this season and allowed the second-most receiving yards to wideouts across the last eight games of the season.

