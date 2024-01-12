Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 1-1 (100%).

MEET 34-110 (31%)

LEE'S LOCK Frosted Departure in the eighth

BEST BET Honor Cat in the ninth

LONG SHOT Twenty to Park in the fifth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice***plenty to like

**things to like*educated guess

1 Purse $49,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies which have never won two races, claiming $45,000

ALMOND FUDGE** took pressure from a heavily -favored winner in a fifth-place finish at Churchill, her subsequent breezes were swift and she picks up a top rider. ADIOS MUCHACHAS showed speed in a debut victory at Canterbury, but she broke last in a sixth-place second race at Keeneland. CHIP SHORTAGE splashed her way to a three-length maiden win last month at Oaklawn, and she is a threat if able to hold form for new connections.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Almond FudgeVazquezGutierrez5-2

1 Adios MuchachasArrietaMason8-1

5 Chip ShortageZimmermanMartin3-1

3 Marco SunsetLeparouxMcPeek7-2

6 Subway SusieJordanJordan9-2

7 StealthespotlightHernandezWilliams12-1

2 January JubileeBealmearHartman10-1

8 Caleb's BellaPusacChleborad15-1

2 Purse $30,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

MR WORKS** has not raced since April, but he owns competitive Beyer figures and trainer Greg Compton gets the rider services of Ramon Vazquez. STRICKLAND finished third in his return from a long break, and he is especially capable if the track is wet. DOC HIGGINS raced evenly in his sprint debut at Remington, but he is dropping in class and is bred to improve at route distances.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Mr WorksVazquezCompton3-1

6 StricklandLanderosBrennan7-2

4 Doc HigginsAsmussenAsmussen4-1

8 Smackover LimeChuanOrtiz5-1

9 Secret HonorEsquivelBehena8-1

12 Eight StraightArrietaLoy12-1

2 DarioHernandezRufino15-1

3 Young JonesboroDe La CruzHornsby12-1

1 Seeking ChromeBarbosaCravens15-1

5 XkuzHarrDolan20-1

10 Lucky Super NovaGallardoEspinoza30-1

11 Tommy TriZimmermanSoto30-1

3 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $15,000

ALWAYS SMILING*** pressed the pace in a clear second-place finish at Del Mar, and she is adding blinkers and picks up a leading rider. MY CAJUN LADY is sprinting following three consecutive second-place route finishes, and she did break her maiden sprinting in 2022 at Gulfstream. SAMMIES SAMURAI is unraced since July, but she finished third at a higher level in her return to the races last winter at Oaklawn.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 Always SmilingSantanaMiller8-5

9 My Cajun LadyJuarezWard3-1

6 Sammies SamuraiBaileySwearingen6-1

8 Oh My GawdDe La CruzHaran9-2

1 Ghost BayouVazquezRufino12-1

5 ByzantineBejaranoMorse12-1

2 Minnie's ReadyJordanVon Hemel15-1

3 Cupid's MusicZimmermanDurham20-1

4 Tiz Sweet CandyBowenMilligan20-1

7 Missy PiggyHarrCline20-1

4 Purse $34,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $20,000

DESERT WOLF** recorded an 11-length maiden win at Keeneland, and he is dropping into a conditioned claiming race after showing speed and tiring when overmatched in a starter allowance at Churchill. JEWELSTOWN broke his maiden at the distance last season at Oaklawn, and he ships from Turfway after falling too far behind at a higher claiming price. FIGHT'N READY was bet down to odds-on favoritism and did not disappoint rallying to defeat $20,000 maiden claimers by nearly three lengths Dec. 16.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Desert WolfTorresDiodoro5-2

8 JewelstownChuanGarcia9-2

1 Fight'n ReadyArrietaBecker3-1

12 Boogie BodeSantanaShorter8-1

9 Life On the NileLanderosWard10-1

7 My Brother KeithAsmussenAsmussen10-1

5 Asset BasisHernandezRufino12-1

11 VincenzinoVazquezMcKnight12-1

13 CarlrissianBejaranoMatejka15-1

2 Ain't That a KickFuentesPetalino20-1

6 Star NationBaileyHartlage15-1

10 Chrome RunBowenMilligan20-1

3 Mr. CougarGallardoWestermann30-1

5 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

TWENTY TO PARK** is bred for speed on both sides of his pedigree, and he has eight weeks of encouraging works for a high percentage trainer-rider team. PATTON'S TIZZY had a fast gate work back in November at Turfway, and trainer Brad Cox does an exceptional job getting his maidens to run at first asking. PALMETTO DEVIL raced evenly in his debut last summer at Lone Star, but he has a series of upbeat works since arriving at Oaklawn for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Twenty to ParkArrietaShirer5-1

9 Patton's TizzyChuanCox2-1

8 Palmetto DevilAsmussenAsmussen9-2

14 Ryno WreckerTorresFires7-2

2 Yaqui ValleyVazquezMaker4-1

5 StratoBejaranoMoquett12-1

6 Rocket SandersEramiaVon Hemel15-1

7 Unnecessary TricksBaileyHartlage15-1

13 Haulin IceJuarezSchultz15-1

12 JimmyEsquivelMorse15-1

11 Gentle BenHarrCates20-1

10 BeraberaberaGallardoRobertson20-1

3 Get Away With ItHernandezMartin30-1

4 Bo NuggetCourtHewitt30-1

6 Purse $60,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

PRINCEDREAMCESS*** has not raced in seven months, but she finished no worse than second in four races last season at Oaklawn and is back on Lasix after racing without the medication in a sprint stake finishing off her 2023 campaign. AMERICAN BAND finished second while five lengths clear of third in her first start following a long layoff, and she has won three of her five races at Oaklawn. HALAGA easily defeated $25,000 conditioned claimers in her last race at Woodbine, and trainer Norman McKnight has been spotting horses where they can win.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

12 PrincedreamcessArrietaShirer5-2

2 American BandFuentesHaran7-2

5 HalagaBowenMcKnight9-2

10 La V.CedilloSimms6-1

6 She's BulletproofJuarezMiller8-1

7 Pattern BetBejaranoMoquett10-1

13 Love of My HeartVazquezMaker6-1

3 MusicmansandyTorresShorter15-1

4 Lacey BossHarrCline20-1

11 Keepmeinthe MomentZimmermanManley20-1

9 MissyintomischiefJordanVon Hemel20-1

8 Bug a BooPusacJacquot30-1

1 Diva TrevaDe La CruzJordan30-1

7 Purse $68,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

HOUSE OF MAGIC*** was caught inside the final yards while four lengths clear of third at this condition at Del Mar. GOING THE DISTANCE scored a popular wire-to-wire maiden victory in her first start at the meeting, and she was claimed by winning trainer Chris Hartman. ST. BENEDICTS PREP finished with energy in a second-place finish against similar at Churchill, and she is back on dirt following a competitive route at Turfway.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 House of MagicJuarezMiller5-2

7 Going the DistanceLanderosHartman7-2

2 St. Benedicts PrepChuanColebrook4-1

12 TheresasilverlininTorresVance5-1

9 PillboxArrietaSchultz8-1

13 Roc's PrincessCourtGowen12-1

1 Punchy GirlBejaranoMorse12-1

6 RibbonsinherhairBealmearRobertson15-1

11 HartleyEsquivelWitt15-1

8 Twirling TigressDe La CruzCates20-1

3 Insightful MissBowenDuncan20-1

4 Shanghai ExpressFuentesHaran30-1

5 My Dams AtitudeQuinonezCunningham30-1

8 Purse $143,000, 1 3/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

FROSTED DEPARTURE**** is a local stake winner who defeated a similar field by seven widening lengths last month, and he appears to be an improved runner around two turns. COMMANDPERFORMANCE had a rough trip when fifth behind the top selection, but the beaten post-time favorite was consistently good in previous races in Kentucky. SANTOS DUMONT has won three of his seven races at Oaklawn, and the front-runner shipped from Churchill in good form.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Frosted DepartureLeparouxMcPeek6-5

2 CommandperformanceArrietaSharp5-1

5 Santos DumontLanderosHartman6-1

8 StravaSantanaCasse6-1

9 Heywoods BeachVazquezSadler8-1

6 Dash AttackEsquivelMcPeek12-1

3 Time for TroubleBejaranoHiles15-1

1 Buck MoonBarbosaContreras15-1

4 Accidental HeroZimmermanJewel20-1

9 Purse $115,000, 1 mile, 3-year-old fillies, maiden special weight

HONOR CAT*** was beaten a head while 10 lengths clear of the third-place finisher at this level and distance opening weekend. Moreover, she is treated with Lasix for the first time. PACE'S TWO SENSE finished seventh in a two-turn turf debut at Churchill, but her morning breezes are encouraging and trainer McPeek likes to win switching from turf to dirt. PRINCESS OLIVIA has shown sprinter's speed in three consecutive in-the-money finishes, and she is bred to carry her speed this far.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Honor CatTorresDiodoro8-5

8 Pace's Two SenseLeparouxMcPeek8-1

10 Princess Is OliviaArrietaCano7-2

3 Business as UsualSantanaBrisset9-2

6 What's Her NumberLanderosSharp10-1

7 Chica ArmaAsmussenAsmussen15-1

1 My Favorite GirlEsquivelMcPeek15-1

11 Lite It Up LouieHernandezMaker15-1

9 ContourVazquezAsmussen15-1

5 Peppers GirlfriendEramiaVon Hemel20-1

2 Scenic BeautyJuarezLukas30-1