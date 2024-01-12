GIRLS

BROOKLAND 63, TRUMANN 33 Kinley Morris had 16 points to direct Brookland (19-2, 8-0 4A-3). Evan Polsgrove chimed in with 10 points for the Lady Bearcats.

CONCORD 58, SHIRLEY 44 Kately Cornett put up 19 points in the first two quarters and had 24 points for the game for Concord (21-4, 7-1 1A-2), which completed a season sweep of the Lady Blue Devils. Laiken Cornett scored 11 points and Ashlyn Cossey turned in 10 points for the Lady Pirates. Mylie Newland collected 18 points, and Addie Overturff churned out 13 for Shirley (5-10, 3-5).

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 64, LISA ACADEMY NORTH 24 Sophie Eble scored 21 points in a big win for Episcopal Collegiate (6-11, 3-2 3A-6). Laney Marsh had 17 points and Maggie Ransdell 11 for the Lady Wildcats.

GREENBRIER 44, SILOAM SPRINGS 41 Rhiauna Dorris had 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter as Greenbrier (6-12, 1-2 5A-West) surged to victory. Jade Steele chipped in with seven points for the Lady Panthers.

LINCOLN 61, FLIPPIN 38 Sarah Snodgrass and Lena Skogen both scored 18 points to push Lincoln (12-9, 3-2 3A-1) past the Lady Bobcats. Ally Hodges had 15 for Flippin (9-9, 1-3).

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 67, BENTONVILLE WEST 29 Delaney Roller hit five three-pointers and tallied 19 points as Har-Ber (13-5, 4-1 6A-West) rolled over the Lady Wolverines. Roller added 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals, while Makenlie Campbell compiled 15 points and five assists for the Lady Wildcats. Jazmine McCarther had 11 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds, and Madisen Campbell put in 10 points and 4 steals for Har-Ber.

BOYS

COTTER 74, HAAS HALL ROGERS 44 David Rogers' 17 points and 10 rebounds led Cotter (9-16, 4-2 2A-1) to a 30-point pounding. Ryan Benedict ended with 14 points and 6 assists, and Will Morris added 12 points, 6 assists and 3 steals for the Warriors. Max Harral nailed six three-pointers and scored 18 points for Haas Hall Rogers (1-15, 0-5).

FARMINGTON 88, GENTRY 34 Layne Taylor provided a team-high 19 points for Farmington (20-2, 6-0 4A-1), which won its 12th game in a row. Jaxon Berry had 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, and Maddox Teeter tossed in 11 points and five rebounds for the Cardinals. Sam Kirkman added 10 points for Farmington.

SHIRLEY 74, CONCORD 57 Tyler Spencer popped free for 26 points as Shirley (10-7, 6-3 1A-2) pulled the upset. Tayler Spencer scored 19 points and J.J. Vasquez followed with 18 points for the Blue Devils. Reece Bracey paced Concord (19-5, 9-1) with 16 points. Eric Welch had 12 and Darrel Reed 10 for the Pirates.

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 70, CALICO ROCK 44 Jacob Carlton scored 24 points and Bryant Brown followed with 11 points in a blowout for West Side Greers Ferry (9-13, 7-3 1A-2). Max Gipson added 10 points for the Eagles. Heath Brothers had 15 points to lead Calico Rock (2-19, 0-8), which remained winless in the district. William French ended with 11 points and Audric Browning netted eight.

WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAMES

GIRLS

IZARD COUNTY 53, MANILA 30 Quinn Johnson dropped 20 points to send Izard County (14-5) to the final of the Kell Classic in Swifton. Makensie Yancey also had 17 points for the Lady Cougars.

MAMMOTH SPRING 77, MARMADUKE 38 Brynn Washam scored 20 points as Mammoth Spring (23-4) blasted the Lady Greyhounds during the semifinals of the Kell Classic in Swifton. Tay Davis finished with 19 points and Molly Corbett had 11 for the Lady Bears.

VALLEY SPRINGS 73, ELKINS 53 Laramie Watkins headed home with 28 points during a 20-point victory for Valley Springs (15-7, 4-0 3A-1). Macy Willis had 20 points and Tayla Trammell added 13 points for the Lady Tigers.

BOYS

BERGMAN 78, WEST FORK 49 Sawyer Schubert put up 18 points and nine rebounds as Bergman (19-8, 3-1 3A-1) outscored the Tigers 56-37 over the final three quarters. Kaden Ponder ended with 16 points and 9 rebounds, Dylan Friend had 15 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, and Bryson Bauer followed with 10 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds for the Panthers. Zion Fultz also contributed 9 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists.